Toughness, versatility, and Milford pride have returned football program to prominence

“That shows you what type of kid Evan is,” said Milford coach Dale Olson. “It shows how tough our quarterback is that he’ll turn around and play our strongside defensive end for most of the game.

Decades later, Evan Cornelius is following in his father’s footsteps as a standout defensive end, who also happens to quarterback of the Scarlet Hawk attack. The 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pound senior is one of several versatile players on a Milford roster short on numbers, but replete with talent.

At the height of Milford’s power as a football program, big names like Howie Long, Tom “Waxie” Cullen, Brian Saulin, and Pat Cornelius dominated the trenches en route to a 1975 Super Bowl title.

“Since I was lucky enough to get the job, we’ve been preaching getting back to that toughness, and talking about how proud Milford was, that there were 10 guys to come out of this high school and play in the NFL,” Olson added. “Not too many schools can say that, especially in the Northeast.”

Nick Araujo is another player starring for Milford (4-0) in multiple phases with a bright future as one of the best kickers in the state.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior, who also plays tailback and linebacker, was 11 of 13 on field goal attempts last season, hitting all six attempts from beyond 40 yards.

Last Friday, Araujo continued his strong start with a 34-yard touchdown run and a 51-yard field goal as Milford opened Hockomock League play with a 24-0 win over Attleboro.

Now the Scarlet Hawks prepare for huge league games against North Attleborough and a King Philip team that expelled them from the Division 2 tournament last season.

“We know we’re in one of the hardest leagues in New England,” said Cornelius, who is being recruited as a football and baseball player.

“Every team is going to bring their ‘A’ game. Our team is a bunch of competitors along with our coaching staff,” Cornelius said. “The biggest thing is we play with a chip on our shoulder regardless of our record. We’re 0-0 going into every game and we stay humble. The end of the road is what matters.”

Olson was hired as head coach in 2020 with his twin, Dana, coming aboard as his top assistant. Evan’s cousin, Matt Cornelius, is the offensive coordinator, and Pat (who played at Maryland and coached at Worcester State) continues to work with his son on the finer points of his positions.

The OIson brothers have been coaching together for 28 years with stops at Medway, Bellingham, Framingham, and Millis, where Dana became head coach in 2014 and led the program to consecutive Super Bowls in 2016 and 2017.

The pandemic threw a wrench in their plans to reshape the program, but Milford has been on the rise since the Fall II season with an 18-5 record under the Olsons. The Scarlet Hawks enter Week 5 atop the MIAA Power Rankings for Division 2 and are ranked fifth in the Globe’s Top 20 poll.

“It’s a testament to the kids,” said Olson. “We have five great captains and we have a great culture now. We knew there was talent here, it was just about getting the kids to believe they can compete in what is arguably the top league in the state.”

While there are only 48 players on the roster, Milford is stocked at key positions, including a sizable offensive line that is led by senior tackle Tyler Potter (6-4, 290) and junior center Keith Lee (5-9, 220).

Seniors Mason Baldic (6-2, 240) and Joe Copeland provide depth on the offensive line alongside Cornelius, while Ronan Swineford (5-7, 145) and Shepherd Hill transfer Romeo Holland (5-10, 225) are splitting carries with Araujo. Isaiah Pantalone is a weapon at receiver and on special teams, where the Scarlet Hawks almost always have an edge.

“With Nick [kicking] we’re getting touchbacks about nine out of 10 times, so the other team starts at the 20, which is huge” said Olson. “And anytime we get past the 50 we’re thinking about a field goal because we know if he misses, it’s a touchback under federation rules as long as it reaches the end zone.”

Araujo works with all three phases during practice, then stays after to hone his skills as a kicker. He keeps working during the offseason as well, and showcased his talents during a competition at a Kicking World camp last summer.

The competition asked aspiring college kickers to hit three field goals from each hash from 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 yards in a double elimination format. Araujo hit them all, including a 50-yarder from the middle hash to win it.

“Dale and Dana put in hours of work to make us successful on game day,” said Araujo. “So I want to match that work. I train legs a lot to make sure I’m strong enough that my legs don’t give out when I have to kick after playing two other positions.”

“We’re just trying be the best we can be each Friday night so the kids looking up to us will know that they can grow up and play in front of packed stands, too.”