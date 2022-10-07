‘Inside Amy Schumer’ is back — with a new home

Six years after it left Comedy Central, “Inside Amy Schumer” is returning for another season, this time on Paramount+. It will premiere on Oct. 20, and will contain five episodes — yes, only five. The first two will stream on the premiere date, and the other three will follow weekly.

When I skip around on YouTube, I often wind up watching some of the old Schumer sketches, and they hold up remarkably well. If you’re a Schumer fan, you should also check out her Hulu comedy-drama series “Life & Beth,” which features some strong work from Michael Cera as the unexpected romantic lead.