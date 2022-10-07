‘Inside Amy Schumer’ is back — with a new home

Six years after it left Comedy Central, “Inside Amy Schumer” is returning for another season, this time on Paramount+. It will premiere on Oct. 20, and will contain five episodes — yes, only five. The first two will stream on the premiere date, and the other three will follow weekly.
When I skip around on YouTube, I often wind up watching some of the old Schumer sketches, and they hold up remarkably well. If you’re a Schumer fan, you should also check out her Hulu comedy-drama series “Life & Beth,” which features some strong work from Michael Cera as the unexpected romantic lead.
The new season of “Inside Amy Schumer” will include appearances by Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn, Bridget Everett, Michael Ian Black, Tim Meadows, Amber Tamblyn, Chris Parnell, and Laura Benanti. Two of the sketches — “Colorado” and “Home Spanx” — are already available on YouTube.
