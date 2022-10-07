Nelsons and BSO make Shostakovich shine

Sometimes obscure symphonies are obscure for no discernible good reason, but it’s not too hard to guess why this symphony never made it into the core canon on this side of the Iron Curtain. Composed in 1929 when Shostakovich was in his early 20s, on the heels of the Soviet Union’s relentlessly utopian first decade, it’s still recognizably Shostakovich, but it’s museum-piece Shostakovich — on the surface, the musical manifestation of a faded propaganda poster. Yet Nelsons and the orchestra made its colors shine on Thursday, giving the symphony its BSO debut at the end of a dense and somewhat disjointed but ultimately rewarding evening.

In any symphonic cycle focused on a single composer, there inevitably comes a time when the orchestra must dust off that composer’s less enduring music. So it is with the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s award-winning, multi-year Shostakovich project under music director Andris Nelsons, which on Thursday evening checked the composer’s Symphony No. 3, “The First of May.”

Elizabeth Ogonek’s “Starling Variations,” a BSO co-commission, kicked off the program with five short tableaus of starling murmurations — “or as I come to think of them, bird clouds,” the composer said during her brief remarks before the piece. Some sections seemed to observe the phenomenon from afar, with voluminous chords that evoked Debussy’s “La Mer,” while others placed the listener in the center of the swarm.

Violinist Janine Jansen was initially slotted for the solo in Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade, “after Plato’s ‘Symposium,’” a violin concerto in everything but name. Jansen having withdrawn due to illness, Jennifer Koh stepped in for the same piece, making her BSO debut while sporting a bright fuchsia helmet of hair. Every utterance she drew from her violin during the slow movements was spellbinding, and the well-worn score had the electricity of a spontaneous oration. During the final movement’s marvelous duet between Koh and principal cellist Blaise Déjardin, the entire room seemed to hold its breath. The magic dissipated during the final section, which depicts Plato’s dinner party interrupted by drunken revelers; the incursion sounded altogether too staid, especially in contrast with the first movement of the evening’s next Bernstein piece, “Chichester Psalms,” after intermission, which rollicked and reeled with the best of them.

The volunteer Tanglewood Festival Chorus sounded confident and assured alongside the orchestra, and its vocal blend sounded much improved from even recent past years. Boy soprano Linus Schafer-Goulthorpe also made a strong showing in the second movement, singing with professional poise; with any luck, he’ll continue singing wherever his vocal range may settle in the coming years.

At last, the “First of May” arrived with vibrance, more cinematic than grotesque. The program notes by Russian music maven Harlow Robinson explained that some listeners hear the composer thumbing his nose at the Soviet ideology, but in the BSO’s rendition, I heard nothing but honest zeal and unfettered joy in the dissonances the composer sprinkled liberally through the score.

After several brass instruments evoked fervent political speeches, the piece culminated in a chorale on a nationalist poem by Semyon Kirsanov, born the same year as the composer. “Listen, proletarians . . . you will in setting fire to the old, ignite a new reality,” the chorus declaimed as one. “March with a million feet!” It would be a few years yet before the composer was hit with accusations of bourgeois indulgences. Perhaps the message this symphony holds for today’s listeners is a warning about the dangers of authoritarianism: No matter how high one may wave the flag, a tyrant will always see what they want to see.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall. Repeats Oct. 8.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.