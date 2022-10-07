Condo near top of One Dalton to list for $38 million. Take a look inside.

A lavish condo unit located near the top of one of Boston’s tallest buildings is set to hit the market for the whopping asking price of $38 million.

Unfortunately, this one’s not for the general public.

When it comes to views, the three-story observation deck opening at the Prudential Center next year has some competition.

The roughly 7,848-square-foot residence is located on the 58th floor of the Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street, a 61-story tower in the Back Bay comprised of both ultra-high-end condos and a hotel, according to information provided by listing agent Michael Harper of MGS Group Real Estate.

For $38 million, this could be your living room view. Jack Vatcher

A bedroom inside a lavish condo unit located near the top of one of Boston’s tallest buildings. Jack Vatcher

Here's the view from a bathroom on the 58th floor of the Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street building. Jack Vatcher

If the five-plus bedroom residence sells for the sky-high asking price, it would be among the priciest condo sales ever in the city, topping the sale of a $35 million grand penthouse at Millennium Tower in Downtown Crossing when that building opened in 2016. In January 2020, a two-story, 7,300-square-foot penthouse at One Dalton sold for $34 million.

The expansive apartment is a combination of two renovated units and is only now being listed after two years of upgrades, including the addition of a fully-equipped catering kitchen and custom family kitchen.

The view of the Charles River from a lavish apartment on the 58th floor of the Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street building. Jack Vatcher

The roughly 7,848-square-foot residence is located on the 58th floor of the Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street. Jack Vatcher

The current owners purchased the two contiguous units in 2020 for $31 million and then had work done to join them together. Harper told the Wall Street Journal that they never lived there, however.

The sprawling residence features two balconies and offers open views of Boston Harbor, the Charlies River, Cambridge, and beyond.

The expansive apartment is a combination of two renovated units and is only now being listed after two years of upgrades. Jack Vatcher

The sprawling residence features two balconies and offers open views of Boston Harbor, the Charlies River, Cambridge, and beyond. Jack Vatcher

Some of the deluxe renovations made to the residence include the installation of a lighting system, automatic shades, and an AV system with concealed speakers. Jack Vatcher

Other features include four parking spots and two storage units, according to details. Some of the deluxe renovations made to the residence include the installation of a lighting system, automatic shades, and an AV system with concealed speakers embedded throughout the home. Adding custom, wide-plank solid white oak flooring and custom millwork were also part of the extensive renovations.

The new owners would have access to a plethora of amenities that are offered inside the exclusive glass skyscraper, including a private residents’ club, an on-site spa, an indoor pool, and fitness center. It’s also a short walk from spots like the Museum of Fine Arts, the Prudential Center, and Symphony Hall.

If the five-plus bedroom residence sells for the sky-high asking price, it would be among the priciest condo sales in the city. Jack Vatcher





