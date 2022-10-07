Dunkin’ just rolled out a new rewards program, and some customers aren’t happy

If you opened your Dunkin’ app this week hoping to snag a coffee and earn some rewards toward a free beverage, you might be disappointed. And you’re not alone.
The popular Massachusetts-based coffee giant rolled out a new version of its in-app customer rewards system this week, officially announcing the rollout of “Dunkin’ Rewards” in a press release on Thursday. And not everyone is pleased with the changes.
i need us all to collectively manifest the downfall of dunkin rewards so they bring back dd perks— katie ¨̮ 🦔 (@thnksfrthhfob) October 4, 2022
Previously, app users would be rewarded with a “DD Perks free beverage reward” after spending a certain amount of money on various Dunkin’ purchases. But with the new system, customers will need to spend a little more to earn their free beverage of choice.
Previously, users who accumulated $40 worth of points were treated to a free beverage — their choice — of any size. Now, 500 points — or $50 spent — gets you a coffee, of any size, hot or iced.
And if you want a beverage beyond a standard coffee, you’ll need to spend even more. A free Dunkin’ Refresher, hot or iced espresso, or Cold Brew will run you 700 points, or $70. And while you can now claim a frozen coffee drink as your treat, you’ll need 900 points ($90) to redeem one.
Many Dunkin’ users who were unimpressed with the changes took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.
Dunkin changed its app rewards program so now you have to spend FIFTY DOLLARS in it to get one cup of coffee for free and I am taking this as a personal affront— dan seifert (@dcseifert) October 6, 2022
Despite the general dislike for the changes from Dunkin’ customers, there is a bright side. Food.
Unlike before, customers will now be able to use rewards points to unlock free food items, including classic doughnuts, bagels, and various breakfast sandwiches.
And for true Dunks devotees, there’s even more: an all-new “Boosted Status,” a special loyalty tier for customers who make 12 purchases in one month. Boosted Status gives customers 12 points for every $1 spent, a 20 percent bump from the standard rewards system.
For those those looking for a quick bite, the new rewards system also has its benefits. App users can grab a free three-count of Munchkins, an order of hash browns, or an espresso shot in their drink after spending $15 in the app.
But for customers counting on snagging their favorite specialty beverage for free, it just got a little pricier.
Dunkin changed their rewards and now instead of 200 points for my refresher I need 700 wtf 😭😭😭 @dunkindonuts why would you do this— Hannah Bee ☔️🌎 (@hannahbeev2) October 6, 2022
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.