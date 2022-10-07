Gas prices in US rise for a second week after refineries shut down

Although the uptick has followed a rise in crude oil prices, analysts pointed to two new factors that are also pushing gasoline higher — a loss of refining capacity in California and Ohio, and rising demand in recent weeks.

Gasoline prices in the United States are creeping higher, reversing a monthslong streak of declines and chipping away at a potent talking point for the Biden administration, which had been emphasizing its success at easing pressure on drivers since the summer.

The national average price of regular gasoline stood at $3.891 a gallon Friday, climbing for more than two weeks, according to data from AAA. That’s lower than the record of about $5.02 reached in June but still higher than usual for this time of year.

Prices have made a particularly big leap in California. At about $6.39 a gallon, prices are close to the state’s June record of $6.44 a gallon. Gas prices there and in other Western states, including Nevada and Arizona, jumped after several refineries in the region closed for maintenance.

The rise, should it last, could increase pressure on the White House to act quickly to bring prices back down. A spike in gas prices, which followed a surge in crude oil and other energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, became both a political liability and a policy headache as consumer prices rose across the board.

President Joe Biden, who over the summer responded to the increase in gas prices by chiding energy companies for profiteering on consumers, released oil from strategic reserves and encouraged Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. Gas prices eventually started to decline, as global oil prices tumbled amid rising concern about the slowing global economy and demand eased.

Analysts say the refinery shutdowns will be temporary, and the fact that Americans tend to drive less in the winter could keep prices from climbing as sharply as they did in June. But a recent rebound in crude oil prices, which rose over 12% this week as the world’s major oil producers agreed to cut production, means predicting what’s next will be difficult.

Among the West Coast refineries that have shut down is one in Washington state run by Phillips 66 and two near San Francisco that are run by Valero and Chevron. Chevron and Phillips 66 said they do not comment on the day-to-day operations of their refineries.