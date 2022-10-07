Colin Alevras, inventive New York chef and restaurateur, dies at 51

The Tasting Room, at 72 E. First St., which he and Renee Alevras opened in the fall of 1999, was a proverbial downtown lair: unconventional and idiosyncratic, marching to its own beat yet proving popular beyond the capacity of its 25 seats.

His wife, Renee Alevras, said the cause was glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Colin Alevras, an inventive chef and sommelier whose tiny, cultish East Village restaurant, the Tasting Room, helped popularize a quirky, personal farmers market cuisine during its nine-year existence, died on Oct. 1 at his home in lower Manhattan. He was 51.

Renee Alevras patrolled the dining room, exuding sunny vibes, while down below, in a microscopic subterranean kitchen, Colin Alevras prepared the meals, creating a new menu each day depending on what he found that morning in Greenmarkets around the city.

The restaurant had no gas line; Mr. Alevras made do with an induction oven, a rare sight in a restaurant then or now. A natural tinkerer and mechanic, he built his own sous vide system, a method for cooking at very low temperatures, from parts bought on eBay. He did the plumbing and the wiring.

In the dining room, a patron could order from the menu conventionally, with dishes like conch fritters and hen-of-the-woods mushrooms with ovoli mushroom purée, or order the entire menu divided into tasting portions. Mr. Alevras (pronounced ah-LEAVE-ras) might serve a venison carpaccio that would arrive at the table coincidentally just as a supplier was carrying a whole deer through the dining room.

The departure from convention extended to the wine list, comprising 350 bottles that were entirely American. The Alevrases did not settle for the powerful cabernet sauvignons and oaky chardonnays that were popular at the time, although they did not ignore them. But they were more interested in grapes then considered offbeat, like carignan and blaufränkisch, from little known producers like Scholium Project, a California producer as eccentric as the Tasting Room.

“We wanted to create a restaurant that didn’t exist at that time — farmers market, all-American wine, only local cheeses, small plates, taste and share,” Renee Alevras said in a telephone interview. “It was something we made up. We liked the tasting menus at the fine dining restaurants we went to, but we wanted a place that wasn’t as rarefied.”

In 2006, with Mr. Alevras becoming restless cooking in the basement, the couple moved to bigger, better-equipped quarters on Elizabeth Street in NoLIta.

The intimacy of the First Street space, which they transformed into a wine bar, was lost, as was some of the quirkiness. International wines were added to the list. Renee Alevras largely withdrew from the restaurant as the couple’s second child was born. But the food still drew people to the dining room.

“Many New Yorkers rightly appreciate that no restaurant burrows more joyously into the earth or delves more deeply into the forest than the Tasting Room,” Frank Bruni, then the restaurant critic for The New York Times, wrote in 2006, awarding the restaurant one star.

The larger restaurant proved to be short-lived. The 2008 financial crash was devastating, Renee Alevras said, and they closed the doors to both spots.

When plans for two other restaurants — one that would serve brunch day and night and the other to offer Cuban food — did not pan out, Colin Alevras left cooking behind, but not his inventive ways. He became the first beverage director at DBGB Kitchen & Bar, Daniel Boulud’s now-closed informal downtown restaurant, which became one of the first places in New York to serve wine on tap from a keg.

He then became beverage director at Má Pêche, David Chang’s Midtown restaurant (also since closed), where he built up the list of wines from the Jura in eastern France just as they were becoming popular. He next moved to the Dutch, Andrew Carmellini’s SoHo restaurant, where he was service manager.

How did he feel, no longer in charge of his own restaurant?

“We have a family to support, so I was happy to accept the reduction in ego in exchange for stability,” Mr. Alevras said in 2009.

By 2013 he had abandoned restaurants entirely and started working at Red Hook Winery in Brooklyn, where the founder, Mark Snyder, was a friend. Without a title, Mr. Alevras carved out a role for himself and never left.

“He could basically fix or figure out anything,” Snyder said. “A clogged drain, a labeling machine, a hi-fi amplifier, a wine with a fermentation issue — any problem, he would raise his hand and say, ‘I’ll figure it out.’”

Colin Matthew Alevras was born July 7, 1971, in Suffern, New York, to Ronald Alevras, a project manager for an environmental engineering firm, and the Rev. Joan (Saarinen) Alevras, an interfaith minister and educator. He grew up in Nutley, N.J.

Young Colin had both a peripatetic nature and a short attention span. After graduating from high school in 1989, he spent a year in environmental studies with the Audubon Society Expedition Institute traveling the country, then another year studying fine arts and photography at Santa Fe University of Art and Design in New Mexico.

Unsure of a field to pursue but always drawn to cooking, in 1993 he entered Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in Manhattan (now the Institute of Culinary Education) to become a chef. There, he met another student, Renee Pearl. They married in 1997.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by their children, Lincoln and Beatrix; his father; his stepmother, Kathleen Alevras; a sister, Heather Alevras; a half sister, Alice Green; and a half brother, Michael Alevras.

While still in cooking school, Mr. Alevras began working at Petrossian in midtown Manhattan. He soon had a full-time job there as a line cook, and his course in restaurants was set. He worked briefly at Arpège in Paris before returning to New York, where he worked consecutively at the now-closed Verbena, on Irving Place; as a private chef for the Canadian ambassador to the United Nations; in the dining room at Daniel, on the Upper East Side; and as a wine sales representative.

The idea was for the Alevrases to gain as much experience in all parts of the business — Renee Alevras was also working for various restaurants — so that they could open their own place, which became the Tasting Room.

As he was realizing his restaurant ambitions, Colin Alevras never stopped pursuing his other interests. He repaired machinery and built furniture. He taught himself to sew so that he could make his own clothing and camping equipment. He was a photographer. He reclaimed art that had been thrown in the trash.

Eventually his mechanical skills and inventiveness caused trouble. At Red Hook Winery, during a discussion about what to do with the pomace — the seeds, skins and other residue left after grapes are turned into wine — Mr. Alevras had a suggestion. He would make grappa, in which pomace is distilled into a fiery brandy.

In short time, he constructed a still and began making spirits. The only problem: Red Hook Winery wasn’t licensed as a distillery, and the state authorities shut the still down. The matter is still being resolved, Snyder said.

“He learned about the still, and he constructed it,” Snyder said. “He’d figure it out. We said, ‘That’s a Colin thing.’ That was how he did everything in life.”