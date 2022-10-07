DACA court ruling forces ‘Dreamers’ to live in fear, experts say. Here’s what else you need to know.

The US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is o rdering US District Judge Andrew Hanen of Texas to once again review DACA’s legitimacy , sending those already enrolled in the program into further legal limbo.

But legal wrangling in the case is far from over.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was created by the Obama Administration on June 15, 2012. The policy was created to protect children illegally brought in to the United States from deportation.

Advertisement

As of this June, the US is home to about 600,000 DACA recipients nationwide, according to a Migration Policy Institute estimation, and about 5,000 of them are in Massachusetts. While DACA is under legal challenge, current recipients, often called “Dreamers,” will remain in the program and be able to renew their status. However, new applications are not being accepted.

Experts say Wednesday’s court ruling forces “Dreamers” to live in fear, unsure of when or if they’ll receive permanent resident status.

“[The ruling] creates unbelievable fear, uncertainty, anxiety, and chaos,” said Sarah Sherman-Stokes, an immigration law professor at Boston University. “People don’t know whether their livelihoods created in the United States will be pulled out from under them.”

Here’s what else you need to know about DACA and the latest ruling.

Who qualifies for DACA?

To qualify as a DACA recipient, applicants must have been under the age of 31 by June 15, 2012, arrived in the United States before their 16th birthday, and continuously resided in the United States since June 15, 2007, among other requirements outlined by US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Recipients are eligible for work and study, but they are not considered legal citizens, according to USCIS.

Advertisement

What does DACA look like in Massachusetts?

Sarang Sekhavat, political director for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said the number of Dreamers enrolled in Massachusetts has been steadily declining as many who applied have received green cards. But he said DACA recipients are increasingly worried about their status.

“People who have DACA are certainly nervous that it’s going to be taken away,” Sekhavat said. “Everything’s still really fuzzy for them. They don’t know what their future is going to look like.”

What was Wednesday’s ruling? How does it compare to previous legal challenges?

Although the three-judge panel of the federal appeals court decided DACA is unlawful, the judges sent the case back to Hanen for reconsideration based on a new rule from the Biden administration.

The new rule by the Department of Homeland Security in August seeks to better lay out the procedures for the program, an attempt to protect it from a legal challenge. The appeals court stated that Hanen should consider the new rule in his next deliberation, putting DACA in a newly defendable position.

As DACA was previously written, Hanen and the appeal court agreed, it was unlawful for two reasons. First, it never underwent the “notice and comment” process by Federal Communications Commission procedures, according to Sherman-Stokes. Second, the Fifth Circuit believes the Department of Homeland Security “does not have congressional authorization to make a program like DACA,” Sherman-Stokes said.

DACA has been under fire “continuously for the last ten years by anti-immigrant Republican governors,” Sherman-Stokes said.

But, Rachel Rosenbloom, a Northeastern University professor of law said, DHS has since gone through the notice and comment process for DACA, undermining Henan’s initial ruling that it failed to follow the required procedure.

Advertisement

How does this impact “Dreamers” and prospective applicants?

Rosenbloom said the ruling does not change things for those currently enrolled in DACA, but it means no one else can apply.

“DACA is still in existence, but it is hanging on by a thread,” she said. “DACA was never meant to be a complete solution, it was always a quick fix at a time when Congress was very close to granting relief for undocumented immigrants who came here as children, but [it] had repeatedly failed to do so.”

Rosenbloom emphasized that the program has never provided a path to citizenship for those enrolled and “in its essence, it is temporary.”

She noted that the applicant pool was already limited by DACA’s eligibility requirements, so the applicant pool has only shrunk since the memo was issued in 2012.

“Everyone who has DACA has known for years that it was precarious and could end,” Rosenbloom said. “In some ways, this is no different, it’s just one more reminder that DACA is not something anyone can depend on long-term.”

What’s next for DACA?

Experts agree that, no matter the outcome of Hanen’s next ruling, the case will most likely be appealed at least once more — and may ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court. Sekhavat said the high court is not obligated to hear the case, but he expects that it would want to take it on.

But Sherman-Stokes said the high court’s opinion won’t be necessary if Congress takes action first.

Advertisement

“Congress has failed to act,” she said. “This could be corrected if Congress would just pass legislation that provided a pathway to citizenship for these hundreds of thousands of young people.”

Sherman-Stokes said she hopes Congress will pass such legislation for the sake of these people who have forged lives in the United States.

“Their well-being, their ability to settle and create a family and start a career and go to college and become part of the fabric of our community is being threatened because they have to live their lives with such uncertainty,” she said.

When asked if Congress was likely to pass the DREAM Act, Rosenbloom said “I don’t think anyone’s holding their breath.”

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.