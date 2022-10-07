Drivers will have to wait a bit longer to catch R.I.’s new wave license plates

The newly designed license plates, sort of a “more waves are better” design of the current singular wave plates , won’t be rolled out until January.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island drivers will have to wait until 2023 to start riding the new waves.

Although the state Division of Motor Vehicles revealed the winning design in April, the process to actually get the plates onto vehicles takes longer, said Paul Grimaldi, spokesman for the state Department of Revenue.

The state police spent a month reviewing the plates to make sure they could be easily viewed by law enforcement, regardless of the time of day and weather. After the state police approved the plates in May, the DMV assessed that the process to have the plates in stock and issued to motorists would take another six months. Some of the delay was also caused by production problems of the specialty envelopes used to mail license plates.

Advertisement

At that point, it made more sense to just start fresh on Jan. 1, Grimaldi said.

That’s about six months behind the deadline lawmakers set when they passed the budget.

The 750,000 or so new wave license plates will be reissued over two years, with an estimated cost of $8.5 million, including the surcharge waiver. Those with renewals due in January will be the first to get their new license plates, along with those who are registering vehicles for the first time, Grimaldi said.

Every new reissued wave plate will already have the first validation sticker attached with the date of expiration, Grimaldi said. When the registration expires, people can renew their registration and get a new set of validation stickers as usual.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.