Electrical failure on MBTA commuter train leads to significant delays on Kingston line

An electrical failure on a train at the Hanson MBTA station forced the evacuation of passengers and disrupted service on the Kingston commuter rail line during the Friday evening commute, officials said.

Significant delays were reported on the line after an “electrical short” in the relay room produced smoke in the locomotive shortly before 4 p.m., according to Alana Westwater, a spokeswoman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail.

Delays of anywhere from 30 minutes to more than two hours were reported on the line that serves several communities south of Boston, the MBTA Commuter Rail said on Twitter.