Ex-State Police lieutenant sentenced to 2 years’ probation for overtime fraud

He was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $20,000 in restitution, according to the statement.

David Keefe, 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to two counts of larceny over $250 and two counts of violating public employee standards of conduct by making a false or fraudulent claim to his employer, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday.

The former commander of the Massachusetts State Police Weston barracks was sentenced to two years’ probation Thursday after he pleaded guilty to fraudulently taking more than $20,000 in overtime pay while working in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike, officials said.

Advertisement

Keefe’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.

The attorney general’s office began investigating overtime pay fraud inside Troop E after State Police notified the office that an internal audit had revealed potential misconduct, according to the statement. Governor Charlie Baker and the head of the State Police ultimately shut down the scandal-plagued unit in 2018 and said the department would begin tracking all cruisers through GPS, the Globe reported.

While working as a Troop E supervisor overseeing criminal and traffic enforcement along the Mass. Pike, Keefe submitted fraudulent claims in 2015 and 2016 for more than 200 hours of overtime he didn’t earn, including shifts that he left early or never worked at all, prosecutors said.

He was paid more than $204,000 in 2015, including more than $61,000 in overtime pay, according to the statement. He illegally obtained at least $5,000 of that money, submitting time sheets for more than 50 hours of overtime he didn’t work, prosecutors said.

The next year, he was paid nearly $208,000, including about $56,000 in overtime, the statement said. He submitted time sheets for more than 170 hours of overtime he didn’t work, amounting to at least a $17,000 overpayment, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Keefe and two other State Police lieutenants, John Giulino and David Wilson, were indicted for payroll fraud by a Suffolk County grand jury in September 2018. Giulino and Wilson later pleaded guilty and were sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution and perform community service, according to the attorney general’s office.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.