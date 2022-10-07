Ex-Tyngsborough police officer pleads guilty to federal firearms, bank fraud charges

Whitman appeared in US District Court in Boston on Thursday. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2023, the statement said.

Daniel Whitman, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with multiple counts of violating the National Firearms Act and banking laws related to his operation of the gun shop with a Chinese national, Bin Lu, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

A former Tyngsborough police officer who owned a gun shop in the town that illegally manufactured rifles has pleaded guilty to federal firearms and bank fraud charges, officials said Friday.

Lu, of Westford, in June pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of unregistered firearm possession in June 2021, the statement said. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Whitman and Lu were arrested in January, 2021. At the time, Whitman had already been placed on unpaid leave after working 10 years for the department, the Globe reported.

As owner and principal manager of Hitman Firearms, LLC, Whitman sought to build a large indoor shooting range with “several millions of dollars” from a Chinese investor, the statement said.

He allegedly conspired to hide the source of this funding from banks, filing false documents in connection with his loan applications.

Prosecutors also allege that Whitman modified guns by adding stocks and short barrels — thus classifying them as short-barreled rifles — and proceeded to transfer the weapons without paying taxes on them, registering them in National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, or fulfill other requirements of the National Firearms Act.

Whitman pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making false statements to a bank, and one count of bank fraud conspiracy, the statement said. On the gun charges, he pleaded guilty to one count of unregistered firearm possession, one count of conspiracy to violate the National Firearms Act, one count of making a firearm in violation of the NFA, and one count of transferring a firearm in violation of the NFA, the statement said.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.