fb-pixel Skip to main content

Girl dies, 3 other teenagers seriously injured, in crash on I-190 in Leominster

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated October 7, 2022, 54 minutes ago

A 16-year-old girl died and three other teenagers were injured in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster Thursday night, State Police said.

The girl and two boys who survived suffered serious injuries, according to a tweet by State Police.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation,” the tweet said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video