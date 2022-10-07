Girl dies, 3 other teenagers seriously injured, in crash on I-190 in Leominster

A 16-year-old girl died and three other teenagers were injured in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster Thursday night, State Police said.
The girl and two boys who survived suffered serious injuries, according to a tweet by State Police.
“The cause of the crash remains under investigation,” the tweet said.
