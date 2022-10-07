If it seems like everywhere you turn there’s a Dunkin’ - well, in this case, yeah

The sign said, with no apparent irony, “Please visit us at our other location across the room,” thereby cementing Boston’s status as the city with not only a Dunkin’ on every corner but, in at least one spot, two in the same room.

A tweet that went viral Thursday showing a sign placed over a shuttered Dunkin’ Express shop at the Back Bay train station is decidedly in the latter category.

There are, in fact, two Dunkin’ locations on either side of the main floor of the station, and both have been known to do brisk business during peak commuter hours.

Advertisement

“Never change, Boston,” tweeted Brendan Kearney, deputy director of the advocacy group WalkBoston, over a photo of the sign Thursday evening.

The tweet had garnered nearly 19,000 likes and roughly 1,600 retweets as of 10:50 a.m. Friday.

Matthew Petersen, who works at the Boston nonprofit Transit Matters, cheekily suggested a local TV reporter should report on the closure of one of the Dunkin’ locations at the station.

“When will @MattWBZ cover the Dunkin Desert that the northern half of the Back Bay station hall has become,” Petersen wrote.

Kearney kept up the gag, replying that he was briefly disoriented when he approached the closed Dunks on Thursday.

“I had to retrace my steps at least 100 feet to get a medium iced black this afternoon, Matthew,” Kearney wrote. “It was concerning, to say the least.”

Concerning, but not insurmountable.

And if there’s one thing the episode illustrated about the Athens of America, it’s this: while the trains may not always run seamlessly, housing costs are shooting ever higher, and lab space is encroaching on what feels like every block, you can always find a Dunkin’ nearby.

Advertisement

Maybe two.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.