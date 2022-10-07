Jim Braude stepping down from Greater Boston hosting duties on WGBH-TV

“I can confirm that Jim will be leaving his role as host of Greater Boston at the end of this year,” said Pam Johnston, general manager for news at GBH, in a statement. “This was his decision and we are thrilled to know he will continue to co-host Boston Public Radio with Margery [Eagan] going forward.”

Jim Braude, the host of Greater Boston on WGBH-TV, is leaving the show at year’s end but will keep co-hosting the popular midday Boston Public Radio program on GBH, station officials said Friday.

“As to what happens next with Greater Boston, we are looking at a variety of options right now and are committed to continuing to offer our audience the local news they depend on from GBH News,” Johnston said. “We look forward to sharing our plans later this year.”

Braude said in an e-mail, “Huge thanks to GBH for giving me this forum for the past near-decade. I’ve learned a lot from the thousands of conversations on Greater Boston and hope the people who tuned in have, too. But in the end, pandemic TV and I were just not a good match. So, see you on the radio.”

Braude has hosted the Greater Boston television program since 2015 and co-hosted the radio program with Eagan since 2013.

The 73-year-old former political activist-turned-media-personality is one of the best known broadcast brands in the market, known for cordially but pointedly jousting with lawmakers, governors, and candidates who come on his programs.

Prior to joining the the public broadcaster, Braude hosted a popular political news program on NECN and also had a stint at WTKK radio. The former Cambridge city councilor began his professional life as a lawyer, working as a legal aid attorney in the South Bronx and founding a union for such advocates representing the poor in 35 states, according to his bio on the GBH website.

Some fans took to social media Friday to share their reactions to the news of Braude’s impending departure from his public TV gig.

“Great interviewer; relentless; unbiased,” said Boston public relations exectuive Dominic Slowey via Twitter.

Alex Goldstein, another local PR pro and former Deval Patrick aide, suggested via Twitter that James “Jimmy” Ellis, who hosts the Java With Jimmy program, should assume Braude’s television hosting duties.

“I hereby nominate @javawithJimmy to take over Greater Boston,” Goldstein tweeted. “Also mazel tov to @jimbraude on a fantastic run!”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.