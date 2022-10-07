Migrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard have left Joint Base Cape Cod, state says

“The Administration is grateful for the collaborative efforts between several state agencies and non-profit providers to ensure each individual received necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options,” a department spokesperson said in the statement.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced the end of the sheltering operation at Joint Base Cape Cod in a statement.

Dozens of migrants who were flownfrom Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month have been relocated from a military base in Buzzards Bay to temporary housing or homes in other states, state officials said Friday.

The statement did not indicate where the migrants have been resettled.

The roughly 50 migrants, most of them Venezuelan, arrived on the island unannounced on Sept. 14. They say they were tricked into boarding private planes to Massachusetts as part of a scheme orchestrated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The flights sought to draw attention to the undue burden that DeSantis says federal immigration policy places on border states.

The office of DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said in a recent statement: “The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis. The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned . . . Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts.”

The migrants have filed a lawsuit naming DeSantis, and a Texas sheriff has launched a criminal probe into the relocation. Separately, six members of the Massachusetts delegation have asked US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate whether the flights broke the department’s rules by allegedly misleading those on board.

Many of the migrants began their journeys months ago, traveling by train, foot, and motor vehicle across Central America to the US southern border.

When the migrants finally reached Texas, they became the unwitting pawns in a political maneuver. In San Antonio, a woman now identified as Perla Huerta, a former Army counterintelligence specialist, promised them free travel to Boston, Washington, D.C., and “sanctuary states,” the Globe has reported.

Huerta allegedly said that if the migrants boarded planes, which had been chartered by the state of Florida, they would receive cash assistance and jobs on arrival. Instead the migrants landed on Martha’s Vineyard without notice on Sept. 14. There were none of the promised amenities — only islanders and tourists who were as surprised as the migrants.

The local community and state officials took quick action, providing food, cellphones, temporary shelter, and, after a few days, transit to Joint Base Cape Cod, where most of the migrants stayed for more than two weeks.

