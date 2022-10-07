Rollerblading is back, and I’ve never felt cooler

I’d spent the previous night bombing around the city in a pack of 50 skaters, my second straight night with the loose collective now known as Skate Boston, which has been around forever but is booming again, like everything to do with inline skating.

They said they would, though I suspect they knew it was already too late, seeing as I was wearing a fanny pack.

I sat my sons on the couch, looked them each in the eye, and in my best “this is important” tone, asked them if they would have a problem with their dad becoming known as “the Rollerblade guy” in town.

Advertisement

The last time I’d done anything like that was decades ago, before the war on rollerblading. There used to be millions and millions of us. You remember. Then came the crash, the endless jokes, and society somehow decided that wheels for your feet were lame and definitely not like the greatest thing ever.

In the ‘80s and ‘90s, I lived on Rollerblades. My family owned a neighborhood sporting goods shop on West Broadway in South Boston, Adams Sporting Goods, and one of my vivid childhood memories is being there when a salesman came in carrying a hockey skate boot with a metal frame on the bottom holding four orange plastic wheels in a line, shaped slim to contact like a blade. Inline skates.

I was never without a pair from that day on, and soon every kid who played hockey was rolling around the streets, now transformed into an endless sheet of ice to explore. From there it exploded, hitting a peak of nearly 30 million participants in the ‘90s. Then, for a combination of reasons that are still theorized about, the sport went into a decline around 1997, then a tailspin, and soon it was but a memory.

Advertisement

But over the last few years, a momentum has been building in inline skating, one that took off during the pandemic. Rollerblade, the New Hampshire-based company that has become so synonymous with inline skating that most people call it “rollerblading,” reported May 2020 as its biggest sales month in 20 years, as flocks returned to inline skating and a new generation discovered it for the first time.

I got the nudge watching a neighbor skate past my house. Each time she did, I’d think, “That looks like fun,” which never once happened when I saw a runner.

Finally, I dug out my most recent pair of skates, an early 2000s hockey style, and all it took was a couple strides up a smooth street to fall back in love, pushing and gliding, reconnecting to the tingle of horizontal acceleration and involuntary shouts of “Wheee!”

Then my skate broke. One hard turn, and the 20-year-old plastic in the toe cracked in half, putting my return on hold, seemingly indefinitely. Then one day I happened to find myself near Thuro, a tiny shop in Brookline that sells skateboards and snowboards but is best known as one of the premier inline shops anywhere. Gabe Holm, the owner, also happens to hold the record for being the fastest inline skater in the world, reaching 82 mph down a hill in Quebec in 2017.

Holm, who said business has been nonstop since COVID, convinced me to come to Skate Boston’s annual festival at the end of September, and said that I’d need proper modern skates to keep up. So I returned to his shop a few weeks later and rolled out on a fresh pair of skates with four 90-millimeter wheels, which were larger and infinitely better than anything I’d ever skated on. I ripped around the corner, onto a side street in Brookline, and out came a “Wheee!” again. Lame, I know.

Advertisement

But there was no time to waste because I’d already wasted it all. It was the evening of the festival, and at sundown I headed out with Holm and 25 of the better skaters from the club for a 15-mile blast through Boston.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when we rolled out from the fountain next to Park Street station in a high-speed hive, everyone a legit skater, and I was pleased to see I could keep the pace. Once you build up a hockey butt there’s no getting rid of it. And the modern equipment can’t be overstated. Nor could the thrill of skating the night streets of the city again.

“It’s a sense of freedom, the feeling ‘I can go anywhere,’ “ Felicia Brun told me. “There’s a dancing that happens inside.” Brun is 37 and started skating with Skate Boston — formerly the Inline Club of Boston — about a year ago, making the hour drive down from Dover, N.H., for that thrill of skating in a crowd. She bought skates back in 2019, and has been all-in since, along with a new wave of others.

Advertisement

“For quite a number of years, our core kept getting older and older without a lot of new blood coming in,” Joel Epstein told me. He’s 64, skates with his twin brother, David, and has been in the club for decades. “But since COVID, it’s new skaters. We’ve always had people show up who said, ‘I used to skate when I was younger,’ or they came from a hockey or figure skating background. But generally now it’s new skaters in their 20s and they’re bringing a new energy.”

Everyone could skate, and we were flying all over, twisting through the city to the Neponset River and back around again, zooming down the blocks with a controlled chaos. Skate Boston, which has group skates nearly every day (you can find them on Facebook), has a practiced system of interacting with traffic; at each intersection, a skater would stop and briefly block cars as the pack passed through, then sweep up the rear. Drivers, I was happy to see, seemed to love the sight of us. If they beeped, it was with a thumbs-up, hanging out the window to yell, “I used to love rollerblading!”

The second night, I met Jarryd George and Jonathan Parkhurst, two buddies from Dracut who skated years ago in high school and college but recently decided to get back into it and bought themselves matching Rollerblades for their 36th birthdays. It was their first skate with the group, now twice the size of the night before, and they were having the time of their lives. “My favorite part is the reactions,” George said. “One guy said, ‘I didn’t even know there were this many rollerbladers left in the world.’”

Advertisement

A solid joke. There are many about rollerblading, and I’ve now become one. That’s because I followed through; I’ve become “the rollerblade guy” in town.

I head out my door and go … wherever. One day I skated five miles to my friend’s house, just to say hey. He was so confused.

But it makes me obnoxiously happy, and it seems to do the same for many drivers. The sight of a middle-aged dad on Rollerblades in the suburbs is comedic gold, but when they roll down the window it’s always the same thing: “I used to love rollerblading!” And maybe they will again.

It’s my kids who are the tough sell. At this point, they’ve accepted the Rollerblades. They just wish I’d stop wearing the fanny pack.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.