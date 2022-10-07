Seven children hospitalized after chemical spill at Cape Cod YMCA

Firefighters responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the facility on Iyannough Road. When they arrived, several children were outside the building experiencing “respiratory distress,” Maruca said.

The fumes are believed to have come from spill of muriatic acid, a chemical used in pool maintenance, said West Barnstable Fire Chief Joe Maruca.

A chemical spill at the Cape Cod YMCA sent seven children to the hospital Friday afternoon after they were exposed to hazardous fumes, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.

The children, who Maruca said were all roughly between the ages of five and 10 years old, were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.

Advertisement

Maruca declined to comment on their condition Friday evening.

The children were part of the YMCA’s after-school program, according to a statement posted to the center’s Facebook page.

Firefighters called in a Level 1 mass casualty incident, Maruca said. Firefighters, along with state hazmat teams, managed to clear the building by around 5:30 p.m., he said.

“It was stressful,” said Maruca of the response. “It’s been a tough afternoon. Not the type of thing that happens very often.”

Maruca said the cause of the chemical spill was unclear. The incident is under investigation by local and State Police.

YMCA officials could not be reached for comment Friday evening. The facility will remain closed until further notice, according to its Facebook page.

YMCA officials said the center would remain closed until further notice.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.