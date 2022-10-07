Sixth case of human West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts

The risk of human infection is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area, and risk from mosquito-borne disease will likely continue until the first hard frost, the statement said.

The man was likely infected in Middlesex County, an area already known to be at increased risk, the department said in a statement.

A man in his 60s has been confirmed as the state’s sixth human case of West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Friday.

Last month a woman in her 80′s was the fifth confirmed human case of the virus, the Globe reported. She was also likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County.

There were 11 human cases of the virus in Massachusetts in 2021, the statement said. The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While people of all ages are at risk of being infected with West Nile virus, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease, the statement said. However, most people who are infected will have no symptoms.

Symptoms of the virus tend to include fever and flu-like illness,” the statement said.

People are advised to take precautions such as by using insect repellent when outdoors and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.