Students fought before shooting at Jeremiah E. Burke High School, police report says

The teen faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and carrying a firearm on school grounds, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The suspect in the case, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was ordered held without bail Wednesday at his arraignment in the Suffolk County Juvenile Court’s Dorchester division.

A 17-year-old student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School had fought with two brothers outside the Dorchester school Tuesday morning before he allegedly began shooting at a vehicle where the siblings were seeking shelter, wounding an 18-year-old, according to a police report.

The victim in the shooting has been released from the hospital, Boston police said Friday.

Boston police on Thursday released to the Globe a copy of the incident report with the names and identifying details of those involved redacted.

The report states that police responded to a report of a person shot at the high school at 60 Washington St. about 9:35 a.m. and arrived to find the victim lying on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the victim to Boston Medical Center.

Police found several spent shell casings near the school and spoke with a witness who said he saw the victim and the victim’s brother fighting with the suspect outside the school, the police report says.

The witness said he then escorted the victim and another person to a vehicle while a school staff member stopped the suspect in front of the building to prevent a further altercation, according to the report.

But as the witness and the brothers approached the vehicle and got inside, the suspect ran over and began firing a gun at the vehicle, according to the report. The victim then reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran inside the school.

Police obtained a description of the suspect from several 911 calls and stopped a person who matched it, who was later positively identified by two witnesses, according to the police report. The suspect was arrested and taken back to the police station for booking, the report said.

The shooting came just three weeks after a stabbing inside the high school.

On Sept. 12, an 18-year-old student was stabbed, allegedly by another student. A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in juvenile court.

