At Suffolk DA’s office, more departures fuel concerns about direction of office

The resignation of Nicole Robbins marks the second high-level departure in recent weeks from the wing of the DA’s office charged with diverting youth from the criminal justice system. It follows the firing of the head of the juvenile unit, Michael Glennon, last month.

The director of juvenile diversion, who helped spearhead alternatives to punishment for at-risk youths, and the head of the integrity review bureau, which reviews claims of innocence and wrongful convictions, have both left their positions, the office confirmed Friday.

Two more high-level departures at the Suffolk district attorney’s office have exacerbated concerns that the office, led by Kevin Hayden, is rolling back progressive reforms made under the previous DA.

Advertisement

Glennon’s forced resignation troubled some advocates who feared it represents a rollback of juvenile diversion efforts in the county. Robbins’s departure has only deepened those concerns, with some fearing that institutional knowledge of community partners who work with at-risk youth, including gang members, has been lost at the DA’s office.

“She knew where the kids were from, who they were working with, things like that,” said one advocate, who did not want to be named because they are not authorized by their employer to speak publicly about the matter.

That advocate said that Robbins would host a regular debriefing among community organizations who work in youth violence prevention to share information. Without Robbins, the advocate fears there will be a breakdown in communication across service providers, and trust problems between the outreach workers and the DA’s office.

Robbins could not be reached for comment on Friday.

In a statement, James Borghesani, spokesman for the district attorney’s office, addressed those concerns, saying, “We have every intention of making our relationships with juvenile justice advocates even stronger as we move through this transition period. As the DA has pointed out, these causes are important enough to transcend the personnel changes that inevitably occur.”

Advertisement

Borghesani added that Robbins “served the office and the people of Suffolk County well for nearly six years and we wish her the very best. Our office is committed to a strong juvenile unit with effective diversion programming and we will announce personnel appointments when appropriate.”

Borghesani also confirmed the departure of Dara Kesselheim, who led the office’s integrity review bureau, which touts itself as a first-in-the-nation program that reviews “policies and practices at each stage of a prosecution.” The bureau’s responsibilities include examining whether certain sentences have produced unjust results.

It also manages the Law Enforcement Automatic Discovery Database, or LEAD, which includes police witnesses who have a history of misconduct or whose credibility has been questioned by a court. Eleven names have been added to the database since Hayden took office, according to Borghesani.

In a brief e-mail, Borghesani described Kesselheim as a “tremendous asset to the office and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Kesselheim did not return a message regarding her departure.

Hayden emerged victorious in a bitter Democratic primary last month, where he was seen as the less progressive and more “law-and-order” candidate than his opponent, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Without a Republican challenger, he is the presumptive winner of next month’s general contest.

His victory will come with controversy. Last month, the Justice Department granted a request from US Attorney Rachael Rollins to have an outside prosecutor determine whether to formally launch an investigation into Hayden’s handling of a road rage case involving MBTA Transit Police officers.

Advertisement

The case involved an April 2021 traffic dispute in which an off-duty transit officer allegedly pointed his gun at a Hispanic Black man and then was accused along with another officer of trying to cover up the incident.

Amid questions from Globe reporters, Hayden’s office assigned a new prosecutor to the case and offered a series of shifting and contradictory explanations for his office’s handling of the matter.

In the role of interim district attorney, Hayden inherited a reform-centered office charted by his predecessor, Rollins, and legal observers and community advocates are closely scrutinizing which direction he will take the office. (Hayden was appointed to the role in January after Rollins left to become US attorney for Massachusetts.)

The DA’s office vacancies come amid turmoil in another local government agency that works with at-risk youth. Separately, the City of Boston is ending its violence prevention program, SOAR, which was introduced in 2019 as the latest iteration of the city’s longstanding street outreach service but made headlines over allegations of internal turmoil and mixed results. SOAR is managed by the city, not the DA’s office, but works with some of the same populations as the DA’s juvenile unit.

Since last November, five people who worked for SOAR have sued the city, alleging unfair treatment by managers. In June, a former employee spoke out publicly about what he called deep-seated dysfunction in the program.

Advertisement

Shelley Murphy of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.