This is what giving birth looks like

Katie Darling, a Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana, is shown actually giving birth in a campaign ad.

A few years ago, I wrote a fun piece about how women candidates, emboldened by the #MeToo movement and encouraged to be “authentic,” were running campaign ads that were unabashedly frank and feminine, proudly highlighting their roles as mothers.

By turns breathtaking and uncomfortable, the ad pairs all-American imagery of Darling’s family life on a farm with jarringly intimate scenes of childbirth and a surprising pro-abortion-rights message.

It went viral immediately, with more than 1 million views in 24 hours, she said.

Advertisement

In an interview, Darling told me she was willing to share the vulnerable moment to illustrate the deeply personal stakes of abortion policy.

“I am the patient. And that pregnancy is a medical event,” Darling said. “And I wanted folks to connect to that — the gravity of the situation. I want folks to understand how harmful the current legislation is and how personal that is to me.”

“I shared what it feels like to be pregnant in Louisiana right now,” she added.

The ad came about naturally, she said, since it was her pregnancy that prompted her campaign.

“I was seven months pregnant when Roe v. Wade was overturned,” she said. Louisiana had a trigger ban set to take effect when the court ruled, and she was scared.

“My first reaction to my husband was, ‘we have to move. I’m not safe here. I have a high risk pregnancy,’” she said.

Darling has a condition with her ovaries that can be life-threatening. In addition, her 6-year-old daughter, Remy, had been born with shoulder dystocia, when one of the baby’s shoulders gets stuck — a birth injury that can leave a baby with damage and a mother with grave maternal complications, including postpartum hemorrhage.

Advertisement

But after calming down, she said, her second reaction was to seek a candidate she could support who would stand up for reproductive rights. Then she became the candidate.

Baby Ollie was born safe and sound on Sept. 14. And though Darling is a distinct underdog in Louisiana’s First Congressional District — challenging Republican House minority whip Steve Scalise — she is hoping the national attention the ad garnered will boost her campaign.

“My chances are much better today than they were a week ago,” she said.

Abortion receipts

At last: Abortion has taken center stage in a political scandal and it’s a man who has to answer for it.

The week’s bombshell news came from The Daily Beast’s interview with a woman who said Herschel Walker — the anti-abortion Republican running for the Senate in Georgia — had paid for her abortion years ago. After he unequivocally denied the claim, saying he had no idea who the unnamed woman might be, The Daily Beast reported she’s the mother of one of his children — a second pregnancy he had also suggested terminating. One of his grown children made another damning allegation, saying Walker had threatened to kill him and his mother.

Republican supporters, better known for supporting life and family values, greeted the news with a standing ovation for Walker in an Atlanta church and a half-million dollar surge in fundraising. They’re doubling down on supporting their candidate in one of the most hotly contested races in the country, which could decide if they reclaim the Senate. They are not inclined to believe anonymous allegations, which, as my colleague Jess Bidgood wrote, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee likened to “smears they attempted against Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas.”

Advertisement

Unlike past sordid accusations about sexual harassment and assault, however, the Walker episode brings abortion into the political discourse in a way that feels treacherously fresh.

Men in politics who opine about the right to choose are seldom asked about their own choices — let alone held accountable for them with actual receipts. The woman who spoke to The Daily Beast allegedly kept them. And she seized her moment in the limelight to highlight the vast gender disparities in how we view responsibility for abortion and child-rearing.

“He didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have,” she was quoted as saying. “That says so much about how he views the role of women in childbirth, versus his own. And now he wants to take that choice away from other women and couples entirely.”

Walker has said he favors a total abortion ban, with no exceptions, even to save the life of a pregnant person. But even as he denied knowing anything about an abortion in his life, he appeared to excuse paying for it.

“If that had happened, I would have said there’s nothing to be ashamed of there,” Walker said in a confusing interview with conservative Hugh Hewitt.

Advertisement

That would be a revolutionary campaign slogan for a stridently anti-abortion politician: “Abortion: Nothing to be ashamed of.”

Women’s Wave

The Women’s March is back this Saturday, in yet another iteration. This one, a month before the midterms, is aimed at demonstrating public support for reproductive rights and rallying women and candidates who support them. More than 380 events are planned across the country, with events in all 50 states.

Mea culpa

Correction: In last week’s Beyond Roe newsletter, I mistyped the first name of a First Liberty Institute senior counsel who is asking Attorney General Maura Healey to lift her consumer advisory about Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers. His name is Jeremy Dys.

This piece first appeared in Beyond Roe, our free weekly newsletter chronicling the fight for abortion rights in the United States. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail every Friday, you can sign up here.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.