Woman stabbed at MBTA’s Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain, Boston police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 7, 2022, 43 minutes ago

A woman was stabbed and seriously injured at the MBTA’s Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain early Friday, Boston police said.

The victim was attacked around 12:05 a.m. at the Orange Line station on Columbus Avenue, police said.

She was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital for treatment of what police said were serious injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


