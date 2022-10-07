Worker killed after falling into machine at quarry in Tiverton, R.I.

When officers arrived, Gamez was found “laying on the ground and unresponsive,” the statement said. Tiverton fire also responded and performed emergency medical treatment.

Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29, was working at Tiverton Materials , which supplies aggregate materials used in construction. Police responded around 8:35 a.m. to the quarry located at 810 Fish Road for a report of an unresponsive man, Tiverton police said in a statement.

A Providence man was killed while working on a machine that separates sand and gravel at a quarry in Tiverton, R.I. on Friday, authorities said.

Gamez was taken by ambulance to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Mass., where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Advertisement

Investigators believe Gamez was on top of the machine when it became backed up. Then then fell into the machine while attempting to loosen stuck material, the statement said.

Tiverton Chief Police Captain Michael Miguel told WPRI-TV that Gamez was conducting routine maintenance at the time of the incident.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“At some point he entered the machine and was pulled into the sand,” Jones said, according to a story posted on the station’s website. “The workers that he was working with, they worked frantically to get him out of the sand, that took several minutes, and once they had him out, they did call us.

“By the time we arrived, he was unresponsive,” Jones said.

Tiverton Materials’ officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration were notified of the death, police said.

Edmund Fitzgerald, a spokesman for OSHA, said that because the death occurred at a quarry, the Mine Safety and Health Administration will handle the investigation.

That agency could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

Advertisement

No further information was released.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.