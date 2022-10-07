Maine seabirds made a comeback this summer

Summer 2021 was devastating for Maine’s seabird colonies, but now, things are looking up. Twice as many seabird chicks along the rapidly-warming Gulf of Maine survived this season compared with last year’s.

As water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine surged to a record high last summer, seabird chicks took a tragic blow. Fewer than a quarter of baby puffins survived — down from about two-thirds in a typical year — and the number of other baby birds like terns, razorbills and murres who lived through the season also plummeted.

A key reason: Last year, fish species that these seabirds typically eat weren’t around — scientists think they retreated to far-off cooler waters. With less traditional fare available, adult seabirds were forced to feed their chicks butterfish, which can be too girthy to fit into young seabirds’ mouths, meaning many choked or starved. To make matters worse, the same summer, an early-season tropical storm pummeled the Gulf, so other seabird chicks died from hypothermia.

“Every colony has cycles of good and bad years for productivity, but 2021 was the first season that felt like a true vision of unmitigated climate change,” researchers from the Gulf of Maine Seabirds Working Group — comprised of state and federal wildlife agencies, the Audubon Society and other conservation groups — wrote in a dispatch from the remote field station of Matinicus Rock.

Since then, temperatures in the Gulf have cooled slightly, which is great news for the beloved birds. There was a wider availability of fish suitable for baby seabirds to eat, like haddock, various kinds of of hake, and in some regions, Atlantic herring. And there was an unusual abundance of another fish, too: the foot-long, narrow-bodied Atlantic saury, which seabird chicks can swallow just fine.

It wasn’t a perfect year. Avian flu killed some terns on nesting islands in Maine, and toward the end of the summer, some birds did run into a shortage of food supply. Still, this year, a normal level of chicks survived long enough to take flight. In a world where climate change poses such stark risks for seabirds, researchers are taking that as a victory.

“We are amazed by the resilience of our seabirds, who returned to these shores after a season of starvation in 2021, and have raised gorgeous, sleek chicks in 2022,” Gulf of Maine Seabirds Working Group researchers wrote in a dispatch from Seal Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The future still looks perilous. The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest-warming bodies of water on the planet, and in the past decade has seen four marine heat waves. Seabirds are struggling to adapt. To help blunt the devastating effects of climate change on the birds, Lyons said officials should invest in habitat protection, which can buy them time to adapt to changing conditions. For now, he said he’s celebrating, if cautiously.

“Good years are a welcome respite from what could be a growing calamity,” he said.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.