Mayflower Wind pledges to employ unionized workers

The nascent clean energy industry is poised to become a massive employer. The federal government says the construction, operation and maintenance of new offshore wind projects could create 44,000 jobs by 2030, and New England is considered a likely hotspot for the sector.

In a move hailed as a victory for labor in an industry expected to employ thousands across Massachusetts in coming decades, Mayflower Wind, which plans to develop an offshore wind energy lease area off Massachusetts’ coast, has pledged to train and employ union workers to build the project.

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

But jobs in the fossil fuel industry typically pay more than those in clean energy and are more frequently unionized. Michael Sabatoni, business manager for the Rhode Island Construction and General Laborers Local 271, said that’s a problem, not only for ethical reasons but also for pragmatic, political ones: Workers can’t be expected to support climate policy if it threatens to remove their ability to get quality jobs.

“We’re not, in the building trades, climate change deniers,” he said. “But we can’t replace good, union, well-paying jobs with low paying ones.”

Advertisement

He said new announcement is a step in the right direction.

In its new memorandum of understanding with North America’s Building Trades Unions and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters — together known as the Building Trades — Mayflower Wind agreed to train and hire a unionized, local, diverse workforce for construction work on the SouthCoast project.

It pledged to sign a project labor agreement — which establishes the terms and conditions of employment — with the unions for the construction of the wind farm. And it agreed to comply with the labor requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act, including offering prevailing wages and using apprentices.

“It is a commitment to build this industry in an equitable way from the start,” said Michael Brown, Mayflower Wind’s chief executive. “It is perhaps is the most important positive story happening in labor right now.”

Advertisement

Mayflower Wind — a joint venture of the oil giant Shell and renewable power firm Ocean Winds — is looking to develop an offshore lease area about 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket. It plans to start delivering power by the decade’s end.

The project, known as SouthCoast, could generate more than 2,400 megawatts of power — enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes and businesses — and will create some 27,000 jobs over its lifetime, the company says.

Joe Walsh, the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 99 in Rhode Island, said the agreement is part of a bigger trend in the northeast’s burgeoning clean energy economy.

“The unions have a strong presence in the New England area, and we’re big in offshore wind,” he said.

Vineyard Wind, which is building a wind farm off the coast of Nantucket, signed a similar agreement with the Building Trades last year.

In May, the developer Orsted — which is working on one under-construction offshore wind farm which will bring power to Long Island, and has proposed another project which would bring energy to Connecticut and Rhode Island — signed a project labor agreement with North America’s Building Trades Unions.

And the Block Island wind farm, the first commercial offshore wind project in the US, which is located four miles off the Rhode Island coast and came online five years ago, was built by unionized workers, noted Sabatoni, who negotiated a project labor agreement for the wind farm.

Advertisement

Walsh said unionized workers also tend to be better trained, so they’re more likely to safely complete projects on time and on budget. And unions are an important source of political power, he added.

“We’re the ones that work with all the neighborhood groups and try to make sure everybody gets excited about these projects,” he said. “Frankly, the projects wouldn’t ever exist if it wasn’t for us.”

Mayflower Wind executives officially announced the new agreement at the John F. Kennedy Federal Building in Boston. They were joined by leaders from North America’s Building Trades Unions and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

The firm expects to have completed all environmental reviews and permitting by early 2024 and hopes to begin construction soon afterward.

“What we need now is to move these projects forward and make these promised jobs a reality,” said Brown.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.