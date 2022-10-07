Charlie Dean, Aidan Borguet help Harvard pull away at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. — Charlie Dean threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, Aidan Borguet ran for more than 100 yards, and Harvard beat Cornell, 35-28, on Friday night.

Dean was 15-of-29 passing for 208 yards, with a TD pass each to Tyler Neville and Scott Woods II in the third and fourth quarters. Borguet finished with a season-high 165 yards, and his 2-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive that lasted six minutes and stretched Harvard’s lead to 35-21 with 2:50 to play.

Kym Wimberly had five catches for 82 yards for Harvard (3-1, 2-0 Ivy League).