HARVARD 35, CORNELL 28

Charlie Dean, Aidan Borguet help Harvard pull away at Cornell

By The Associated PressUpdated October 7, 2022, 30 minutes ago

ITHACA, N.Y. — Charlie Dean threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, Aidan Borguet ran for more than 100 yards, and Harvard beat Cornell, 35-28, on Friday night.

Dean was 15-of-29 passing for 208 yards, with a TD pass each to Tyler Neville and Scott Woods II in the third and fourth quarters. Borguet finished with a season-high 165 yards, and his 2-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive that lasted six minutes and stretched Harvard’s lead to 35-21 with 2:50 to play.

Kym Wimberly had five catches for 82 yards for Harvard (3-1, 2-0 Ivy League).

Cornell (2-2, 0-2) took a 7-0 late in the first quarter when Jameson Wang's 1-yard touchdown run ended an 18-play, 89-yard drive that chewed up 10 minutes. But two Jonah Lipel's field goals sandwiched between Jelani Machen's 17-yard scoop and score off a blocked punt gave Harvard a 13-7 lead at halftime.

The Big Red pulled to 27-21 on Wang's 11-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Glover with 9:03 to play. Wang ended the scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 57 seconds left.

Wang completed 18 of 31 passes for 185 yards, and added 83 yards rushing that included three short-yardage touchdown runs for the Big Red.

Harvard has won three straight against Cornell and 50 in the series (50-34-2).

