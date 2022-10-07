Who’s under contract? Who’s a free agent? Let’s run through the contract status of every player on the Red Sox roster.

The offseason is underway for the Red Sox and with that comes a breakdown of who they have on the roster.
The 78-84 Sox finished the season with 40 players on their active 40-man roster and five others on the 60-day injured list.
Here is the contract status of all those players:
Under contract (9)
These players are under guaranteed contract for at least one more season. Team or player options must be resolved by 5 p.m. (ET) on the fifth day after the World Series.
• RHP Matt Barnes (through 2023 at $7.5 million. $8 million team option for 2024 or $2.25 million buyout): He had a 1.59 ERA and converted six of seven save chances following a two-month stay on the injured list. That option will provide ample motivation.
• SS Xander Bogaerts (through 2025 at $60 million. Opt-out for 2023-25): Start the clock. Bogaerts can opt-out of his deal five days after the World Series. Letting him get to free agency would be a huge risk because he will be coveted by other teams.
• UTIL Kiké Hernández (through 2023 at 10 million): If Bogaerts departs, Hernández may be a better choice at shortstop than Trevor Story.
• 1B Eric Hosmer (through 2025 at $39 million. The Padres are responsible for all but the major league minimum, which will be $720,000 in 2023): It remains a mystery why the Sox traded for him. He’s a good bet to be traded again.
• LHP James Paxton ($4 million player option or $26 million team option for 2023-24): The Sox paid Paxton $10 million to rehab from Tommy John surgery, hoping he would be ready in August. He made it to one minor league game and faced two batters.
• OF Tommy Pham (Mutual $12 million option for 2023 or $1.5 million buyout. Reds are responsible for buyout): Mutual options are rarely picked up and the Sox can do better with their $12 million than a corner outfielder with a .696 OPS over the last three years.
• LHP Chris Sale (through 2024 at $55 million. Player can opt-out after 2022 season. $20 million team option for 2025): News flash: He’s not opting out after pitching only 48 1/3 innings the last three years. As to what the Sox can expect from him, who knows?
• 2B Trevor Story (through 2027 at $115 million. $5 million buyout for 2028 or $25 million team option. Player may opt-out after 2025 season, which team can negate by picking up 2028 option.): Story missed 68 games and ultimately wasn’t the difference-maker the Sox needed.
• RHP Garrett Whitlock (through 2026 at $18.75 million. Team options for 2027 and ‘28): He has a 2.77 ERA through 77 major league games. All signs point to his going into the rotation.
Arbitration eligible (11)
These players are under team control but must be offered a contract by Dec. 2 or they become free agents. If necessary, their 2023 salary would be determined by arbitration.
• OF Abraham Almonte: He’s 33 and has played on six teams since 2017. It’ll probably be seven by next season.
• UTIL Christian Arroyo: He’s been an above-average hitter for the Sox since they picked him up in 2020. But injuries have held him back.
• RHP Ryan Brasier: This season was the worst of his career as opponents collected 31 extra-base hits over 62 1/3 innings.
• INF Yu Chang: “I’m not sure why I’m here,” Chang said after the Sox claimed him off waivers on Sept. 12. Then he had 20 at-bats, so apparently the Sox weren’t sure either.
• OF-1B Franchy Cordero: A lovely guy, really. Nice as can be. He’s also a career .221 hitter with a .676 OPS over 653 at-bats. It’s time to admit this didn’t work.
• 3B Rafael Devers: He’ll get a hefty raise in arbitration from the $11.2 million he made this season. That or the Sox will sign him to an extension.
• C Reese McGuire: He slashed .337/.377/.500 in 36 games for the Sox. But the best-case scenario is he shares the job next season or is the backup.
• RHP Nick Pivetta: He’s given the Sox 63 starts and 334 2/3 innings the last two seasons with a 4.54 ERA for only $3.2 million. He’s a good No. 5 starter for a contender.
• OF Rob Refsynder: An .881 OPS over 57 games could earn him a chance in 2023.
• LHP Josh Taylor: He was out of sight and out of mind all season with a back injury. Work ethic is a question.
• OF Alex Verdugo: Alex Cora called him out the other day, identifying Verdugo as a player capable of more. Will he put in the work needed?
0-3 years of service time (20)
These players are under team control and not yet arbitration eligible. They are guaranteed at least the major league minimum unless released.
• RHP Bryan Bello: He could start Game 5 in the 2023 regular season then Game 2 in a playoff series six months later. The ability is there.
• RHP Eduardo Bazardo: He has a 1.53 WHIP in 48 career Triple A games. The Sox can presumably do better.
• 1B Triston Casas: He slashed .079/.205/.237 for 14 games then .316/.490/.579 in the 13 after that. There’s a lot to like, but having a capable backup around would be a good idea.
• RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP Connor Seabold, RHP Josh Winckowski: They were a combined 6-16 with a 6.42 ERA in 31 starts. Next stop: bullpen.
• INF Bobby Dalbec: It’s probably not in Boston, but Dalbec could hit 25 homers and play a solid base somewhere else. Hope he gets that chance.
• RHP Tyler Danish: He got back to the majors after a three-year absence caused by injuries. He’ll have to earn a spot again.
• INF Jeter Downs: The former first-round pick has already been traded twice. Third time’s a charm?
• OF Jarren Duran: He sure is fast and he sure can hit in Triple A. Is there more there?
• RHP Franklin German: Turns out “Frank German” was really “Franklin Herr-man.” However you pronounce his name, he got rocked in five games.
• LHP Darwinzon Hernandez: A big lefty who throws hard is a great bullpen piece. That could keep him on the roster for one more try.
• C Ronaldo Hernandez: The Rays played their guy Chaim Bloom on this one. They sent Hernandez to the Sox for lefty Jeffrey Springs before the ‘22 season. Springs has a 2.70 ERA over 180 innings since and Hernandez is maybe a prospect.
• RHP Tanner Houck: Is he the closer? The stuff and the mentality are there to be a very good one.
• RHP Zack Kelly: It was a nice story when he made it to the majors at 27 after not being drafted. Then Kelly pitched pretty well.
• RHP Bryan Mata: A big dude who had a 2.49 ERA over 19 games over four levels coming back from Tommy John surgery. Good candidate to make his debut next season.
• RHP Easton McGee: The former fourth-round pick was claimed off waivers on Wednesday from Tampa.
• RHP Kaleb Ort: Big guy who throws hard, although it’s sometimes unclear where it’s going.
• RHP John Schreiber: Nice find for the Sox in 2022 when he was picked up on waivers from Detroit. At worst, a reliable set-up man next season.
• C Connor Wong: Bloom has said he’ll explore acquiring another catcher. If not, Wong could have a spot on the major league roster.
Free agents (5)
These players remain property of the Red Sox until 5 p.m. on the fifth day after the World Series.
• RHP Nate Eovaldi: His five seasons were solid and you’d like to think there’s a path to bring him back.
• LHP Rich Hill: He turns 43 in March and still wants to pitch, ideally in Boston.
• DH J.D. Martinez: This feels like the end after a wildly productive (.292/.363/.526) five seasons. His tenure in Boston should be celebrated.
• LHP Matt Strahm: He has a 5.08 ERA in 25 career starts, 3.11 in 182 relief appearances. Strahm has said he wants to market himself as a starter. Best of luck.
• RHP Michael Wacha: A good candidate to return? A 3.32 ERA over 23 starts suggests so.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.