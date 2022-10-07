Who’s under contract? Who’s a free agent? Let’s run through the contract status of every player on the Red Sox roster.

Here is the contract status of all those players:

The 78-84 Sox finished the season with 40 players on their active 40-man roster and five others on the 60-day injured list.

The offseason is underway for the Red Sox and with that comes a breakdown of who they have on the roster.

Under contract (9)

These players are under guaranteed contract for at least one more season. Team or player options must be resolved by 5 p.m. (ET) on the fifth day after the World Series.

• RHP Matt Barnes (through 2023 at $7.5 million. $8 million team option for 2024 or $2.25 million buyout): He had a 1.59 ERA and converted six of seven save chances following a two-month stay on the injured list. That option will provide ample motivation.

• SS Xander Bogaerts (through 2025 at $60 million. Opt-out for 2023-25): Start the clock. Bogaerts can opt-out of his deal five days after the World Series. Letting him get to free agency would be a huge risk because he will be coveted by other teams.

• UTIL Kiké Hernández (through 2023 at 10 million): If Bogaerts departs, Hernández may be a better choice at shortstop than Trevor Story.

• 1B Eric Hosmer (through 2025 at $39 million. The Padres are responsible for all but the major league minimum, which will be $720,000 in 2023): It remains a mystery why the Sox traded for him. He’s a good bet to be traded again.

• LHP James Paxton ($4 million player option or $26 million team option for 2023-24): The Sox paid Paxton $10 million to rehab from Tommy John surgery, hoping he would be ready in August. He made it to one minor league game and faced two batters.

• OF Tommy Pham (Mutual $12 million option for 2023 or $1.5 million buyout. Reds are responsible for buyout): Mutual options are rarely picked up and the Sox can do better with their $12 million than a corner outfielder with a .696 OPS over the last three years.

• LHP Chris Sale (through 2024 at $55 million. Player can opt-out after 2022 season. $20 million team option for 2025): News flash: He’s not opting out after pitching only 48 1/3 innings the last three years. As to what the Sox can expect from him, who knows?

• 2B Trevor Story (through 2027 at $115 million. $5 million buyout for 2028 or $25 million team option. Player may opt-out after 2025 season, which team can negate by picking up 2028 option.): Story missed 68 games and ultimately wasn’t the difference-maker the Sox needed.

• RHP Garrett Whitlock (through 2026 at $18.75 million. Team options for 2027 and ‘28): He has a 2.77 ERA through 77 major league games. All signs point to his going into the rotation.

Arbitration eligible (11)

These players are under team control but must be offered a contract by Dec. 2 or they become free agents. If necessary, their 2023 salary would be determined by arbitration.

• OF Abraham Almonte: He’s 33 and has played on six teams since 2017. It’ll probably be seven by next season.

Abraham Almonte appeared in 15 games for the Red Sox in 2022. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

• UTIL Christian Arroyo: He’s been an above-average hitter for the Sox since they picked him up in 2020. But injuries have held him back.

• RHP Ryan Brasier: This season was the worst of his career as opponents collected 31 extra-base hits over 62 1/3 innings.

• INF Yu Chang: “I’m not sure why I’m here,” Chang said after the Sox claimed him off waivers on Sept. 12. Then he had 20 at-bats, so apparently the Sox weren’t sure either.

• OF-1B Franchy Cordero: A lovely guy, really. Nice as can be. He’s also a career .221 hitter with a .676 OPS over 653 at-bats. It’s time to admit this didn’t work.

• 3B Rafael Devers: He’ll get a hefty raise in arbitration from the $11.2 million he made this season. That or the Sox will sign him to an extension.

• C Reese McGuire: He slashed .337/.377/.500 in 36 games for the Sox. But the best-case scenario is he shares the job next season or is the backup.

• RHP Nick Pivetta: He’s given the Sox 63 starts and 334 2/3 innings the last two seasons with a 4.54 ERA for only $3.2 million. He’s a good No. 5 starter for a contender.

• OF Rob Refsynder: An .881 OPS over 57 games could earn him a chance in 2023.

• LHP Josh Taylor: He was out of sight and out of mind all season with a back injury. Work ethic is a question.

• OF Alex Verdugo: Alex Cora called him out the other day, identifying Verdugo as a player capable of more. Will he put in the work needed?

0-3 years of service time (20)

These players are under team control and not yet arbitration eligible. They are guaranteed at least the major league minimum unless released.

• RHP Bryan Bello: He could start Game 5 in the 2023 regular season then Game 2 in a playoff series six months later. The ability is there.

Brayan Bello pitched 57 1/3 innings in the majors this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

• RHP Eduardo Bazardo: He has a 1.53 WHIP in 48 career Triple A games. The Sox can presumably do better.

• 1B Triston Casas: He slashed .079/.205/.237 for 14 games then .316/.490/.579 in the 13 after that. There’s a lot to like, but having a capable backup around would be a good idea.

• RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP Connor Seabold, RHP Josh Winckowski: They were a combined 6-16 with a 6.42 ERA in 31 starts. Next stop: bullpen.

• INF Bobby Dalbec: It’s probably not in Boston, but Dalbec could hit 25 homers and play a solid base somewhere else. Hope he gets that chance.

• RHP Tyler Danish: He got back to the majors after a three-year absence caused by injuries. He’ll have to earn a spot again.

• INF Jeter Downs: The former first-round pick has already been traded twice. Third time’s a charm?

• OF Jarren Duran: He sure is fast and he sure can hit in Triple A. Is there more there?

• RHP Franklin German: Turns out “Frank German” was really “Franklin Herr-man.” However you pronounce his name, he got rocked in five games.

• LHP Darwinzon Hernandez: A big lefty who throws hard is a great bullpen piece. That could keep him on the roster for one more try.

• C Ronaldo Hernandez: The Rays played their guy Chaim Bloom on this one. They sent Hernandez to the Sox for lefty Jeffrey Springs before the ‘22 season. Springs has a 2.70 ERA over 180 innings since and Hernandez is maybe a prospect.

• RHP Tanner Houck: Is he the closer? The stuff and the mentality are there to be a very good one.

• RHP Zack Kelly: It was a nice story when he made it to the majors at 27 after not being drafted. Then Kelly pitched pretty well.

• RHP Bryan Mata: A big dude who had a 2.49 ERA over 19 games over four levels coming back from Tommy John surgery. Good candidate to make his debut next season.

• RHP Easton McGee: The former fourth-round pick was claimed off waivers on Wednesday from Tampa.

• RHP Kaleb Ort: Big guy who throws hard, although it’s sometimes unclear where it’s going.

• RHP John Schreiber: Nice find for the Sox in 2022 when he was picked up on waivers from Detroit. At worst, a reliable set-up man next season.

• C Connor Wong: Bloom has said he’ll explore acquiring another catcher. If not, Wong could have a spot on the major league roster.

Free agents (5)

These players remain property of the Red Sox until 5 p.m. on the fifth day after the World Series.

• RHP Nate Eovaldi: His five seasons were solid and you’d like to think there’s a path to bring him back.

• LHP Rich Hill: He turns 43 in March and still wants to pitch, ideally in Boston.

• DH J.D. Martinez: This feels like the end after a wildly productive (.292/.363/.526) five seasons. His tenure in Boston should be celebrated.

• LHP Matt Strahm: He has a 5.08 ERA in 25 career starts, 3.11 in 182 relief appearances. Strahm has said he wants to market himself as a starter. Best of luck.

• RHP Michael Wacha: A good candidate to return? A 3.32 ERA over 23 starts suggests so.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.