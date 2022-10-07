EMass cross-country: A course record (15:31) for Burlington’s Eric Sekyaya headlines the Runners of the Week

Amelia Everett, Newton South — In the Open 5K at the MSTCA Team Challenge, the senior cross-country newcomer laid down a scorching 18:16 time.

Margaret Bowles, Dover-Sherborn — In addition to publicly launching her Coach’s Clipboard app, the junior notched a home 2.6-mile course record 16:34 time in a dual meet win against Norton on Thursday.

Will Liu, Acton-Boxborough — The senior broke his own record on the Revolution’s 2.8-mile course, winning in 14 minutes flat against Concord-Carlisle on Thursday.

Anna McElhinney, Billerica — The senior took first with an 18:18.8 2.9-mile time, helping No. 8 Billerica sweep a Merrimack Valley Conference quad meet against North Andover, Lowell and Dracut.

Advertisement

Eric Sekyaya, Burlington — In a Middlesex League rivalry win over Wakefield on Monday, Sekyaya’s 3-mile time of 15:31 marked a new record on Wakefield’s home layout.

Nick Uzzo, East Bridgewater — The senior set a new record on Abington’s 2.4-mile course with his 13:06 clocking on Monday.