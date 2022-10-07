Evan Cornelius (3 TDs), Milford finish off North Attleborough with a 21-point fourth quarter

“The kids were like, ‘Look . . . if we just go counter away from their [overload], we’re good,’” said Olson following Milford’s 33-15 victory over North Attleborough Friday night.

Clinging to a four-point lead, Olson called a quarterback counter and senior Evan Cornelius powered ahead for a 7-yard gain and a first down.

MILFORD — With the Hockomock League matchup on the line and his undefeated Milford football team facing a fourth and 4 from the North Attleborough 39-yard line, coach Dale Olson knew exactly who he wanted handling the ball.

“We just went down, down, down and we went counter away, [guard] Keith Lee was kicking the end out and [tackle Tyler Potter] got up under the linebacker and Evan ran through the crease.”

Advertisement

Three plays later, Cornelius found his way into the end zone for the third time of the night, as the fifth-ranked Scarlet Hawks (5-0) extended their lead to 26-15 with 3:13 remaining.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s awesome to put a game like that away,” said Milford running back Romeo Holland, who added a 26-yard touchdown run with two minutes left, the capper on the 21-point fourth quarter.

“It was back and forth . . . and having a secured win like that it puts a little ease to our minds.”

Nick Araujo, who drilled three point-afters and a 40-yard field goal at the end of the half, intercepted Nick Frisoli on third and 13 on the Scarlet Hawk 38.

Despite dominating the line of scrimmage, Milford trailed 15-12 entering the fourth quarter because of poor execution. Greg Berthiaume recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for North Attleborough (2-2), and a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff led to a Nathan Schultz 17-yard scoring as the Red Rocketeers took their only lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Cornelius gave the Scarlet Hawks back the lead for good on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 16-yard burst.