Jacob Coulstring (4 TDs) carries Rockland past South Shore rival Abington

The first three possessions featured an exchange of punts and Abington (2-3) commit a turnover on downs. On Rockland’s second possession, Coulstring stepped forward.

In a rematch of the Division 6 Super Bowl last December, the fourth touchdown of the night from the Rockland senior put the game out of reach early in a convincing 34-7 South Shore League win over Abington Friday night.

ROCKLAND — Jacob Coulstring capped a near-perfect half with a highlight reel 35-yard touchdown reception on the final play of the second quarter.

“Stuff opened up, we didn’t have a good first drive, but we saw that stuff was there and it just needed to be corrected” said Coulstring.

Coulstring carried the ball five times on the series, finishing it off with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone. One minute and 57 seconds later, he exploded around the right side of the offensive line for a 43-yard touchdown, giving Rockland (4-1) a 13-0 lead.

His explosive night would not have been possible without his O line, which features seniors Leary Costa, Liam Wallace, Austin Clarke and juniors Sam DeSousa and Jovahni Coronel.

When asked about his offensive line, Coulstring said “they’re awesome. They’re awesome. I love them all.”

It was Rockland’s fifth straight over Abington.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s baseball, tennis, football, basketball, it’s always going to be competitive. (Abington) wants to beat us as much as we want to beat them,” said Rockland coach Nick Liquori.

Rockland junior Jordan DePina added a 3-yard touchdown for the hosts. Lucas Foley scored the Abington touchdown.