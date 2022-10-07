Mariners’ Luis Castillo, Andrés Muñoz combine to shut out the Blue Jays in AL wild-card opener

Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Blue Jays, 4-0, in Toronto.

It was all the support he would need, and more.

The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s American League wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday. The series winner plays AL West champion Houston in the Division Series starting Tuesday in Texas.

Suárez hit an RBI double off Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah in the first inning and Raleigh followed with a drive to right.

“It was very good going out there and having that lead,” Castillo said through a translator. “That gives me that little extra energy when I go on the mound.”

Throwing two different kinds of fastballs at 100 mph and his changeup at 92 mph, Castillo scattered six singles in 7⅓ innings. He struck out five and walked none, facing the second-highest scoring team in the AL.

“When you’ve got two pitches over 99 that are doing two different things, that makes it tough,” Blue Jays infielder Whit Merrifield said.

Castillo, acquired in a midseason trade from Cincinnati, became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.

Raleigh said Castillo was “awesome.” Suárez called him “unbelievable.”

“Credit to Luis, he was in total command today,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Wow. Some kind of performance by him.”

Castillo’s only other postseason start came with Cincinnati in 2020, when he lost to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

Toronto has lost four straight postseason games and seven of their past eight.

“It’s two out of three,” Manoah said. “We’ll be back tomorrow.”

Muñoz came on in the eighth after Castillo hit George Springer on the left wrist with his 108th pitch. Springer went down in pain and was checked by the trainer but remained in the game. X-rays on Springer were negative, interim manager John Schneider said.

Muñoz finished the eighth by getting Bo Bichette to fly out and retiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a grounder to shortstop.

Matt Chapman’s two-out double in the ninth was Toronto’s seventh hit of the game, and first for extra bases. Muñoz quickly closed out the Blue Jays.

Making his first career postseason start, Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah gave up four runs in 5⅔ innings, matching the total he allowed in six September starts. Three of the four hits off him were for extra bases. He hit Rodriguez with pitches twice.

The Mariners will start Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young Award last year while with Toronto, in Saturday’s Game 2. The Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman in hopes of keeping their season alive.

José Ramírez, Shane Bieber lead Guardians by Rays in Game 1

The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.

Cleveland’s kids were right.

Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7⅔ innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays, 2-1, in the wild-card opener on Friday in Cleveland.

Ramírez’s shot off Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning — the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second — helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

Though short on experience, the Guardians seem to have everything else.

“At this point we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse,” Bieber said, brushing off the team’s youth. “And that’s a winning ballclub.”

Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago by the Yankees, was spectacular, allowing just three hits and striking out eight before being lifted in the eighth to a thunderous ovation.

Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes — the fastest in the postseason since 1999 and Cleveland’s quickest since its World Series-clinching win in 1948.

Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and turn to starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 on Saturday to keep their season alive against Triston McKenzie and the Guardians. The series winner plays the AL East champion Yankees in the Division Series starting Tuesday in New York.

With 17 players making MLB debuts this season, the Guardians entered the playoffs unsure of what to expect. Fortunately, Ramírez and Bieber had been here before, and both came through for the AL Central champions.

With Cleveland down 1-0 after Siri’s homer in the sixth and running out of outs, Ramírez delivered — as usual. Ramírez is batting .455 with homer and six RBIs in his last three playoff games.

However, as the red-towel waving fans in Progressive Field screamed, Rays manager Kevin Cash appealed whether Rosario missed second. TV replays showed him slowing and touching the bag, but that didn’t give Guardians manager Terry Francona any comfort as the Rays proceeded to challenge.

“When they start huddling like that, you start to get a little nervous,” he said.

Tampa Bay didn’t get its first hit of Bieber until the fifth, when Harold Ramírez bounced a single into center. But Bieber buckled down and got two outs before striking out Christian Bethancourt, the right-hander’s third punchout to end an inning.

Bieber’s only previous postseason appearance was forgettable. In 2020, when he won the AL Cy Young Award leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA, Bieber was tagged for seven runs in just 4⅔ innings against the Yankees in the wild card.

Phillies stun Cardinals with six-run ninth-inning rally in NL opener

The Phillies scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy Cardinals bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and Philadelphia beat the NL Central champions in the opening game of their National League wild-card series in St. Louis.

“That’s why you play 27 outs,” the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins said. “There’s just a ton of belief in this dugout.”

The Cardinals, who were 74-3 on the season when leading after eight innings, were poised to put away another close game after Juan Yepez connected for the first go-ahead pinch-hit homer in franchise history with two outs in the seventh inning.

But after struggling all afternoon against José Quintana and the St. Louis bullpen, the Phillies finally got their powerful offense going against Ryan Helsley. JT Realmuto began the ninth-inning rally with a single, and walks for Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos loaded the bases before the All-Star closer plunked Alec Bohm to score a run. The Cardinals training staff came out to check on Helsley, who had jammed the middle finger on his pitching hand earlier in the week in Pittsburgh. He tried to throw another warmup pitch but was pulled for Andre Pallante, who gave up Segura’s hit through the right side of the infield that put Philadelphia in front.

“It’s what we do. We fight,” said Bohm. “We’re never out of it. That’s just kind of who we are.”

Edmundo Sosa added a run when he brazenly scored on Bryson Stott’s grounder to first base, and Brandon Marsh drove in another run when a tough hop got past Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong for a single.

By the time Kyle Schwarber added a sacrifice fly, Phillies reliever Zach Eflin had plenty of wiggle room in the ninth. Eflin needed some room, as he allowed a run and left the tying runs on base when he struck out Yadier Molina to end the game.

“Unfortunately,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, “that last inning got away.”

The Phillies will try for the wild-card sweep on Saturday night when they send Aaron Nola to the mound. The Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA) in hopes of staving off elimination.

Rangers interview interim manager Tony Beasley, mum on Bruce Bochy

Interim manager Tony Beasley was the first candidate interviewed in the Texas Rangers’ managerial search that general manager Chris Young hopes to wrap up in three to four weeks. Young said Friday that Beasley would be the only internal candidate for the job. The Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Aug. 15, two days before president of baseball operations and former GM Jon Daniels was also let go. Young declined to comment when asked specifically if the search could proceed without knowing if three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy had interest in the job or not. … Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues.