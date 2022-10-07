Mac Jones is listed as doubtful for Sunday, lining up rookie Bailey Zappe for first career start

Injured Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Lions at Gillette Stadium.
That would clear the way for rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first NFL start.
On Thursday, the Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, a move that will sideline him for at least four games as he recovers from a head injury suffered during last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.
Zappe stepped in when Hoyer went down, and went 10 of 15 for 99 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots lost in overtime.
Jones practiced for the second straight day Friday, though he again was listed as limited. During the brief time reporters were allowed to watch, he took a few throws and appeared to move more fluidly than he did in previous practices. But there was still a hint of a hitch in his gait as he continues to recuperate from a high ankle sprain suffered Sept. 25 against the Ravens.
