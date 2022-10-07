Predators circle the Sharks to open the NHL season with a win in Prague

The teams will play again on Saturday at Prague’s O2 Arena as part of the league’s return to Europe for the Global Series for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nino Niederreiter scored his debut goal for the Nashville Predators, who beat the San Jose Sharks, 4-1, in the Czech capital on Friday in the NHL regular-season opener.

PRAGUE — The Predators’ new additions made a quick impact in the NHL’s first regular-season game.

Kiefer Sherwood, another newcomer, became the first player to score this season, putting Nashville on top 1:01 into the game. Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Predators and Matt Duchene finished it off with an empty-netter. Tolvanen’s goal at 1:24 of the second put Nashville ahead to stay.

“All of the new guys to our team obviously contributed a lot,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “The style, the game they played really fits the identity we want to play.”

Czech Republic native Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose in the first period, delighting the roaring crowd of 16,648 in his hometown.

The Predators outshot the Sharks, 32-31, while Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots.

Niederreiter was a key offseason addition for the Predators, who are hoping to continue a run of eight straight playoff berths.

“To be honest, this trip has been very easy for all the new guys,” Niederreiter said. “We glued together very well. I mean they’re very welcoming, so I think it’s a big reason why we clicked on the ice.”

Niederreiter's goal made it 3-1 late in the second period on a one-timer off a feed from Dante Fabbro.

Former Boston University defenseman Dante Fabbro (center) picked up an assist Friday as the Predators opened the season in Prague with a win against the Sharks. Martin Rose/Getty

Sherwood scored on a rebound past goaltender James Reimer.

The 28-year-old Hertl, who recently signed a $65.1 million, eight-year contract to remain with San Jose, picked up a feed Timo Meier and roofed a shot behind Saros just six seconds after a Sharks power play ended.

“It was a pretty special moment, obviously,” new San Jose coach David Quinn said. “We were a little bit inspired by that and we played better after that.”

This is the ninth season the NHL has played games in Europe, where it hopes to connect with fans in hockey-mad countries including the Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland.

Nashville played in Europe for the first time. The Predators were set to open the 2020-21 season in Prague against the Bruins before the pandemic scrapped those plans.

The Sharks have contested four previous games outside North America. They faced the Columbus Blue Jackets twice in Stockholm and played two games against the Calgary Flames in Tokyo in 1998.

Friday’s opener was the first NHL game in Europe since the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres faced off in Stockholm on Nov. 9, 2019. The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 4, 2019 were the last NHL teams to play in Prague.

The league’s 2022 Global Series will conclude in Tampere, Finland, where the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will face the Blue Jackets on Nov. 4-5.