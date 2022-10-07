Revolution sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to three-year extension

The Revolution have signed goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to a three-year contract extension, the club announced Friday.

In his debut MLS season, the 22-year old Serbian has recorded seven shutouts across 20 games with a 75.5 save percentage, the second-best mark in MLS.

Petrovic was leased to the Revolution in April from Belgrade club FK Cukaricki, replacing stalwart Matt Turner as the starter in net after Turner left for the Premier League. Petrovic’s play earned him team MVP honors, and he’s in consideration for MLS goalkeeper of the year.