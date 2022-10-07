Russell Wilson shoulders blame for another Broncos debacle

Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson couldn’t deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

The Broncos quarterback had another shot in overtime. He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.

Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late. He threw an interception in the end zone.

“I let the team down tonight,” said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy’s game-tying field goal with 5 seconds left in regulation. “When you play this game, the one thing you’re going to know is that you’re going to go through adversity.”

Advertisement

Once again, Wilson and offense struggled to stay on the field, much less find the end zone. This has become a recurring theme for the Broncos (2-3), who are averaging just 15 points a game.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play better,” said Wilson, who came to Denver after a decade in Seattle. “We had some good drives. We moved the ball into the red zone and we didn’t capitalize on some of them. There’s some plays here and there that we can capitalize on.”

The turning point occurred just before the two-minute warning. Leading by a field goal, the Broncos faced third-and-4 at the Indy 13. A field goal seemed assured, which, in this low-scoring affair, loomed large.

Instead of running the ball, though, the Broncos tried to put the game away. But Wilson’s pass was picked off in the end zone by Stephon Gilmore. It allowed the Colts to drive down and tie it on Chase McLaughlin’s 31-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

“Just can’t throw that,” Wilson said. “Got to throw it out of bounds if he’s not there.”

In overtime, after Indy turned the opening possession into a field goal, the Broncos quickly moved the ball deep into Indy territory again. On fourth-and-1 at the 5, however, Wilson overlooked a wide-open KJ Hamler and instead tried to force the ball to Courtland Sutton in the end zone. It was broken up by Gilmore.

Game over. Let the second-guessing begin.

“If we score that touchdown, everyone thinks it’s the best call in the world,” left guard Dalton Risner said. “We just couldn’t finish.”

It was a painful night for the hosts in more ways than just the loss. Tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery — season-ending for both starters. Their injuries came just four days after star running back Javonte Williams was lost to a right knee injury in a loss at Las Vegas.

Darby was off to a terrific start this season and Bolles was the Broncos’ best offensive lineman. Williams was their leading rusher, and the Broncos (2-3) lost last year’s leading receiver, Tim Patrick, to a torn ACL in August.

NFLPA wants new concussion protocols in place for weekend

The NFL Players Association urged the league to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games.

The players’ union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait.

Advertisement

Tagovailoa subsequently suffered a concussion four days later at Cincinnati and is out indefinitely. The NFLPA subsequently fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa during the game with the Bills.

“Our union has agreed to change the concussion protocols to protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident to what we saw on Sept. 25,” the union said in a statement. “We would like these changes to go into effect before this weekend’s games to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well.”

In its own statement, the league said it was working on updates to the protocol but did not commit to implementing them before Sunday’s games. The handling of Tagovailoa’s injuries and the NFL’s approach to player safety were widely criticized after his head was slammed violently against the turf and his fingers flexed awkwardly in what is known as the “fencing response” to neurological trauma.

Deshaun Watson appearing at Browns facility next week

The Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson has been away from his new team since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a settlement he made with the league. He will be eligible to return to the practice field on Nov. 14 and play Dec. 4 against the Texans in Houston.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old, acquired in a trade from Houston in March, was accused of being sexually inappropriate with women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Watson settled civil lawsuits with two dozen women and agreed to his suspension (and a $5 million fine) with the NFL after months of haggling.

“I have not talked to him since the day that he walked out of the building,” coach Kevin Stefanski said as the Browns wrapped up their week of preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). “Looking forward to seeing him and getting him back around his teammates.”

While Watson is suspended, the Browns coaching staff and other members of the organization are not permitted to have contact with him. However, once he returns next week, Watson can attend meetings and work out in the facility.

Duane Brown could finally be ready for Jets debut

Duane Brown’s debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The 37-year-old left tackle was signed during training camp, but has been on injured reserve since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. Brown was cleared to practice this week, starting the 21-day window during which the Jets can either activate him or place him on season-ending IR.

Coach Robert Saleh said Brown would be a game-time decision, but the player was even more optimistic.

“Everything’s been good,” Brown said after practice. “As of now, I’d imagine I’d be good to go.”

Advertisement

The Jets need to activate Brown from IR by 4 p.m. Saturday to clear him to play against the Dolphins. Saleh said Brown came out of Thursday's padded practice feeling good.

“It’s exciting,” Brown, in his 15th NFL season, said of his impending return. “This game is everything to me. I came here with high expectations for myself and what I could contribute to the team and being sidelined the first four games was tough. So the chance to get back and do my thing, be out there with the guys, it means everything to me.”

No Poyer, Knox for Bills

Buffalo ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox from playing against the Steelers. Poyer, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due to an injury to his ribs. Knox will miss his first game this season due to foot and hamstring injuries. Poyer’s injury depletes an already thin secondary, with fellow starting safety Micah Hyde placed on season-ending IR two weeks ago because of a neck injury. In better news, receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) practiced fully and is listed as questionable . . . Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start in New York’s game against Green Bay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after participating fully in practice. Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday and was limited in midweek practices before the London trip, but moved fluidly in the portion of practice open to the media. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still in concussion protocol, making it likely Davis Webb will be elevated from the practice squad. Also Friday, veteran safety Landon Collins rejoined the Giants, signing to the practice squad. The three-time Pro Bowler is not expected to play Sunday. He has “a long way to go,” coach Brian Daboll said . . . Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans over Jameis Winston, who’s recovering from back and ankle injuries, when the Saints host Seattle on Sunday. Receiver Michael Thomas, meanwhile, has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury . . . Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury suffered during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener. Coach Brandon Staley said the team is not considering putting Allen on injured reserve. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is questionable with a right quadriceps injury . . . Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games after setting a team record for yards receiving as a tight end (1,026) as a rookie last year . . . Jeffrey Miller, an attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. The 51-year-old is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. Haslam was not injured. The Browns are considering banning Miller from attending games.