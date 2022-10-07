Sahmir Morales leads Brighton in a convincing win over TechBoston

Morales was a dual threat for the Bengals (4-1), rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown while completing 15-of-23 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He was also aided by senior running back Timel Leviner, who rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

“It’s a family thing,” Morales said. “All of us; we knew each other growing up . . . It was a well-anticipated game; everyone was ready for this game. We had to show [TechBoston] that they hadn’t played a team like us.”

Brighton quarterback Sahmir Morales is friendly with TechBoston quarterback Leo Bowman off the field, but he certainly didn’t show it in the Bengals’ 34-12 win on Friday night at Keith Love Field in Dorchester.

Advertisement

“I feel like we have one the best running backs in the whole state in Timel Leviner,” said Brighton head coach Randolph Abraham. “He’s just explosive…Tonight, I probably should have given him the ball ten more times.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bengals held a 14-0 halftime lead, but TechBoston (3-1) put up a fight in the third quarter before the Bengals pounced once again.

Brighton bent, but Morales and Co. refused to break.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Brighton drove to the Bears’ 4 yard line before sophomore James Burrell punched it in for a score. The Bengals added the 2-point conversion.

Brighton capitalized on a slew of TechBoston penalties and kept churning out yards as it held the ball for more than six minutes in the second quarter to score again and take a 14-0 lead. Morales connected with senior receiver Anthony Pires on a 24-yard TD pass, floating the ball to the back right corner of the end zone to cap a 13-play, 96-yard drive.

At the half, TechBoston had accumulated just 40 yards from scrimmage while Morales singlehandedly outgained the Bears, throwing for 77 yards while running for 22.

Advertisement

The Bears, though, responded by making a defensive stand.

As Morales looked downfield to throw, sophomore Xavier Landrum read the eyes of Morales and cut off his pass at the 35 and rocketed to the end zone to get the Bears on the board.

Brighton again used a lengthy drive (11 plays, 42 yards) to extend their lead as Pires took a jet sweep and rushed 4 yards to the end zone.

The game turned into more of a shootout, as Bowman hurled a 51-yard pass on the ensuing drive to junior Melvin Crump and got the ball down to the 6. Bowman then scored himself on a keeper to the left, but after that it was all Brighton.

On the next drive, Morales broke through the defense on fourth down and scored on a 20-yard run. After Brighton forced TechBoston to turn it over on downs, Leviner immediately used the sudden change to score on a 25-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach.

After losing the week before to West Bridgewater, the Bengals showed the intensity and awareness, while TechBoston suffered from a rash of penalties after a bye week.

“When you make mistakes like that, and you’re playing a team that’s well-coached, you’re bound to lose a football game,” said TechBoston coach Raul Brown. “[Brighton] came out and looked like the more aggressive team, and we looked like we got pushed around.”

Apponequet 12, Somerset Berkley 0 — Jackson Gagnier nabbed an interception and took it 45 yards, then finished the possession with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to highlight a South Coast Conference win for the Lakers (4-1). Quinn Bennett opened the scoring with a 33-yard run in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Bedford 49, Waltham 21 — Eric Miles proved to be unstoppable, rumbling for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in addition to completing eight passes for 75 yards, powering the Buccaneers (4-1) to a Dual County League win. Ricardo LaBoy finished with 93 yards and three scores on nine touches, complimenting Miles’ strong effort.

Boston Latin 30, Weston 28 — Quarterback Douglas George (three touchdowns) connected with Charlie Hauck for a 49 yard touchdown, capped by a winning two-point run conversion from Hauck to lift the Wolfpack (4-1) to a nonleague win against Weston.

Braintree 14, Needham 0 — Mario Franciosa-Johnson scampered in from 25 yards out and Ryan Brooks churned out a 20-yard TD run, lifting the Wamps (3-2) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division win. The Wamps’ defense forced three turnovers in the shutout.

Brockton 50, Dartmouth 7 — McKenzie Quinn became the first female player to score a touchdown in Brockton history with her 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as the Boxers (4-1) rolled in the nonleague game. Quarterback Cameron Monteiro completed 8-of-12 passes for 157 yards and touchdown and added 170 yards and two scores on the ground. Oluwakoleade Osinubi contributed to the ground assault, rumbling for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Brooks 41, St. Mark’s 14 — Junior Darnell Pierre had 10 carries for 107 yards and three touchdowns to lead Brooks (2-1) in the ISL9.

Chelmsford 35, North Andover 0 — Kai Everett rushed 21 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, leading the Lions (3-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Kyle Wilder amassed 18 carries for 84 yards and a score, adding a 10-yard pass to Ryan Blagg for a touchdown. The Lions defense notched five interceptions, with Blagg and Joe Tays snatching two each and Dan Craig contributing one.

Falmouth 39, Dennis-Yarmouth 16 — Aidan North threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, and Cooper Young scored on a 28-yard TD catch and a 24-yard run as the Clippers (3-1) took the Cape & Islands win.

Foxborough 31, Stoughton 0 — Lincoln Moore rumbled in for two touchdowns and Mike Marcucella tossed two more — all in the first half — as the Warriors (2-3) cruised to a Hockomock win. Sam Carpenter made all extra-points and tacked on a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Mansfield 24, Haverford (PA) 14 — Senior Conner Zukowski threw touchdown passes of 25, 20, and 5 yards to junior Trevor Foley for the No. 11 Warriors (4-1) in the nonleague game.

Marshfield 35, Hingham 14 — Anthony Molander tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran in one himself for the Rams (3-2) in the Patriot League win. Aidan True had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the triumph.

Advertisement

Middleborough 35, Norwell 0 — Jacob Briggs led a balanced offensive attack, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more, as Middleborough (4-1) coasted to a South Shore win.

Milton 29, Weymouth 7 — Jack Finnegan scored a pair of second-half touchdowns on runs of 3 and 25 yards, lifting No. 14 Milton (5-0) to the Bay State Herget Division win. Milton’s defense put together a pair of goal-line stands, holding Weymouth scoreless in the second half.

Nauset 41, Martha’s Vineyard 13 — Brendan Peno tossed for four touchdowns and added a score on the ground en route to a Cape & Islands League win for the Warriors (3-2). Dillon and Owen White each snagged two touchdown receptions.

Newton North 34, Framingham 14 — Adam Landry threw for a pair of touchdowns, and Brendan O’Guin caught one and threw another TD as the Tigers (1-4) earned their first win in the Bay State Conference.

Nobles 45, Roxbury Latin 8 — Devin Hunt fired three first-half TD passes, leading the Bulldogs (2-1) to an ISL9 victory. Second-half rushing touchdowns by Johnny Grinion (35 yards), Chris Capone (25 yards), and Keegan Crowe (5 yards) cemented the victory.

North Reading 47, Triton 8 — Craig Rubino fired a 12-yard scoring pass, rushed for a 10-yard TD, and hauled touchdown receptions of 34 and 79 yards from Alex Carucci (3 TDs) for the Hornets (5-0) in the Cape Ann win.

O’Bryant 20, East Boston 0 — Junior Kendrell Gilbert had touchdown passes of 45 and 18 yards, and junior Montavius Zollarcoffer had an interception and 135 all-purpose yards for the Tigers (1-2) in the Boston City League North.

Old Colony 22, Greater New Bedford 14 — Chris Egan rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries, finding the end zone twice for the Cougars (5-0) in the nonconference win.

Old Rochester 35, Dighton-Rehoboth 7 — Senior Walter Rosher churned out 165 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, powering the Bulldogs (3-1) to a South Coast Conference Large Division win. Senior Noah Sommers (six rushes, 70 yards, 2 TDs) and Harry Hughes (five carries, 63 yards, TD) also contributed.

Reading 38, Woburn 37 — James Murphy (5 TDs) tossed three first-quarter touchdown passes, staking the No. 8 Rockets (5-0) to a 24-7 cushion, but visiting Reading needed a 7-yard scoring run from Jack Doughtery, capping a 95-yard drive, to hold off Woburn for the Middlesex League win. The Rockets stopped an option pass on a two-point conversation with 1:54 remaining to preserve the victory.

Rockland 34, Abington 7 — Jacob Coulstring erupted for four touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 43-yard rush and a 36-yard reception, as the Bulldogs (4-1) rolled to a South Shore win. Coulstring finished with 124 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards.

Sandwich 7, Nantucket 0 — Brady Carroll’s first-quarter, 2-yard touchdown run proved to be the difference as the Blue Knights (3-2) eked out a low-scoring Cape & Islands win.

Shawsheen 36, Greater Lowell 0 — Sid Tildsley scored on touchdown runs of 9, 10 and 15 yards, threw a 50-yard score to Ryan Copson, and added a 72-yard punt return touchdown in an all-around showcase as the Rams (5-0) rolled to a Commonwealth win at home.

St. John’s Prep 50, Malden Catholic 0 — Carson Browne rumbled for three touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles (4-1) prevailed in the Catholic Conference clash.

St. Mary’s 48, Bishop Stang 6 — Quarterback Tyler Guy showed off his versatility, tossing a pair of touchdowns to Nick Sacco while rushing for two 30-yard scores as the Spartans (4-1) cruised to a Catholic Central win.

St. Paul’s 21, Dexter Southfield 14 — Daniel Sullivan found Ryder Kurtz for four yards in the third quarter and it would prove enough points, following a first quarter where Michael Seward rushed for a touchdown and Antone Moreis ran back an interception. St. Paul’s (1-0) takes the win in their home opener in the Evergreen Conference.

Stoneham 30, Melrose 13 — Stoneham coach Bob Almeida notched his 200th career victory as the Spartans (3-1) earned a Middlesex League Freedom Division win. James Landers rumbled for two scores on the ground and Collin Farren sealed the monumental victory with a 27-yard touchdown rush. Farren reeled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jason Nutting in the first half to kickstart the Spartans’ offense.

Walpole 34, Shrewsbury 12 — Senior quarterback Corey Kilroy connected with Sean O’Brien on a 50-yard strike early and the Timberwolves (4-1) never looked back in the nonleague win. Kilroy finished with four touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — while senior Andrew Falzone scampered for 225 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Senior Ali Salih anchored Walpole’s defense with 15 tackles.

Watertown 40, Wilmington 20 — LJ Cacace threw for four scores and punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown, leading the Raiders (5-0) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win. Raphael Maghalaes reeled in three scores, highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

West Bridgewater 36, Wareham 6 — Will DeLuca scampered for first-half touchdowns of 43, 6 and 22 yards as the Wildcats (3-2) exploded for 22 second-quarter points and cruised to a nonleague win. Sean Carter added two touchdowns, including a 26-yard blocked punt return.

Xaverian 39, BC High 12 — Henry Hasselbeck threw for a season-high four touchdown passes, including three to Jonathan Monteiro, as the No. 3 Hawks (4-1) rolled over the Eagles in the Catholic Conference opener for both schools at W.B. Mason Stadium on the campus of Stonehill College.

Mitch Fink, Tyler Foy, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Lenny Rowe, and A.J. Traub contributed this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.