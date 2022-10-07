Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal keep Andover’s unbeaten run going against MVC rival Methuen

Playing through a foot injury that kept him out in Andover’s first three games, Beal provided physical runs to kill the clock and finish two fourth-quarter scoring drives with touchdowns.

The Golden Warriors (5-0, 3-0 MVC) leaned on their senior tandem with quarterback Scotty Brown (10 carries, 152 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and tailback Lincoln Beal (21 carries, 113 rushing yards, 4 TDs) doing most of their damage on the ground.

METHUEN — A week after scoring the program’s first win over Central Catholic in a decade, Andover moved one step closer to the elusive goal of a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 crown by starting fast to earn a 41-34 win at Methuen Friday night.

Advertisement

“Lincoln Beal and Scotty Brown. Those guys kept responding,” said Andover coach EJ Perry III. “I asked Lincoln to just give me one half, and he gave me a lot more than that today. He had to play offense and defense, and he was great.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After falling into an early 15-0 hole, Methuen (4-1, 2-1) clawed back into the game thanks to the versatile efforts of Shane Eason. The sophomore caught touchdown passes of 12 and 25 yards from his brother, junior quarterback Drew Eason, in the first half to keep the Rangers in striking distance, 22-20, heading into the break.

Eason (20 carries, 175 rushing yards; 8 receptions, 103 receiving yards) scored on the ground, twice through the air, and added a 4-yard passing touchdown to Anesti Touma in the fourth quarter.

“We came out Sunday [after beating Central Catholic] and had a full practice with pads, because we knew what this game meant,” said Perry III.

“And [the Rangers] brought everything. The Eason brothers are always dangerous and they were up for the challenge. It was just good that we jumped on top of them early.”

Advertisement

While Brown only went 6 of 15 passing for 129 yards, those completions were all clutch, including an 18-yard pass to Michael Capachietti on fourth down, and a 17-yard back-shoulder throw to Beal on another fourth down in the second half.

Andover’s senior captain showed tremendous poise and escapeability to extend plays, and flashed his athleticism when he took a keeper 78 yards up the middle for a touchdown in the second quarter.

With the offense firing on all cylinders and the visiting fan section roaring, Beal said he almost forgot about his injury.

“The adrenaline was kicking in so I was feeling great,” said Beal. “We’re pretty happy. We’ve got a crazy fan section and people are jumping on the bandwagon so it’s great.”

Andover'ss Lincoln Beal (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Andrew Wright Friday night in Methuen. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe