Sebastian St. Pierre, Mike Murnane deliver in Billerica’s triumph over Tewksbury in a matchup of Merrimack Valley Conference Div. 2 unbeatens

“It’s a huge accomplishment for us,” said Murnane. “We had all these alumni out here that never beat them . . . . [We won] 35-21, played a hell of a game, 5-0, let’s keep it going.”

The Indians (5-0, 2-0 MVC) got the program’s first victory over the Redmen (4-1, 1-1) in 12 years.

BILLERICA — Sebastian St. Pierre returned a pair of huge kickoff returns for touchdowns and Mike Murnane hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in a dazzling performance in Billerica’s 35-21 win over Merrimack Valley Conference rival Tewksbury on Friday night.

Leading 14-7 at halftime, St. Pierre took the third-quarter kickoff back 90 yards after retrieving a bouncing ball to quickly make it 21-7. After a punt, Billerica struck again when Murnane caught a tipped ball in the end zone from 11 yards out to make it 28-7.

Two plays later, Vincent Ciancio hit Sean Hirtle for a 51-yard touchdown to cut it to 28-14.

Billerica recovered a fumbled snap at midfield early in the fourth and JT Green punched it in from the 1 on a QB keeper to make it 35-14. Ciancio converted a late 5-yard TD pass to Blake Ryder to cap the scoring.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians struck first less than a minute into the second when Green (105 yards rushing, 117 passing) stood in and took a big hit, but delivered a 30-yard strike on fourth and 19 to Murnane. Jason Chaffee made the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

Tewksbury responded seconds later when Hirtle ran the kickoff back 70 yards for a touchdown and Fuedo Jackson’s PAT made it 7-7. Just 12 seconds later, Billerica went back up, 14-7, when St. Pierre returned the kick off for a 72-yard touchdown.

Billerica preserved a 14-7 halftime lead after thwarting Tewksbury on a fourth-and-1 attempt from the 15.