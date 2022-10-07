Stoneham football coach Bob Almeida joins a new fraternity with his 200th career win

Stoneham earned a 30-13 win against Melrose on Friday, making Almeida one of 56 coaches in state history to reach the 200-win plateau. The milestone had weighed on him for the past two weeks after losing to Wakefield, and Almeida felt a mixture of gratitude and relief after getting over the hump.

Fast forward 32 years later, and that inexperienced coach is now on hallowed Massachusetts football ground.

Bob Almeida recalls his first head coaching position in 1990: he did not know teams needed to have seven players on the line of scrimmage.

“[It feels] like I actually belong in that fraternity now,” he said. That fraternity has added two members in past weeks; Shawsheen’s Al Costabile earned the milestone last week against Greater Lawrence.

Almeida, once a captain on the Boston University football team, started as a head coach at Somerville (6-25 overall). After a brief stint assisting at Beverly, he took the helm at Wilmington and had much better success (103-29-1 record, 1996-2007). Then he was 16-17 from 2008-2011 at Malden Catholic. Since 2012, he is 75-24 at Stoneham, including a Division 6 Super Bowl triumph in 2018.

In recent weeks, Almeida has reminisced on his countless players and assistant coaches — and his brother Scott, who was a longtime help from the booth with insight and clock management before becoming the PA announcer at Stoneham the past five seasons.

“I have a fond affection for every player who ever played for me and every coach who ever coached for me,” Almeida said.

To get their coach his milestone win, the Spartans (4-1) battled after giving up an early score. James Nutting launched a 75-yard pass to Collin Farren to get Stoneham on the board in the second quarter and James Landers added 5-yard and 20-yard rushing touchdowns. Farren sealed the win with a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“Farren was just Superman tonight,” Almeida said.

Almeida said his players fought hard to earn the Middlesex League victory — as they always have throughout his 200 wins.

“They battled like crazy today,” he said. “They were hurting, but they kept going and kept going.”