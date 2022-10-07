A solid Blake Griffin debut allows shorthanded Celtics to sting Hornets

Griffin played 16 minutes and scored 7 points, including a 3-pointer off a behind-the-back pass from Jaylen Brown, with 9 rebounds, and 2 assists. He was solid in the paint, providing defensive resistance against bigger Charlotte players and muscling them for rebounds.

Griffin declared himself ready to play Friday morning and he looked in basketball shape in the Celtics’ 112-103 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets.

GREENBORO, N.C. – The Blake Griffin experience went about as expected Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The Celtics debut of the former All-Star wasn’t flashy. There were no dunks, just a series of solid basketball plays.

Advertisement

The Celtics are searching for a reliable third center behind Al Horford and Luke Kornet, who did not travel because of a sprained ankle. Griffin is the likely choice, immediately providing stability in the paint with strong decision making.

Coach Joe Mazzulla rested Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Malcolm Brogdon, giving journeyman Noah Vonleh a real chance to make an impression in the starting frontcourt. While he looked comfortable around the basket with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, he constantly found himself in the wrong place on offensive sets.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

He committed three illegal screens in the first half and committed four turnovers overall. The Celtics’ primary goal this season is reducing turnovers and maximizing possessions and Vonleh is having trouble keeping himself from mistakes during three preseason games.

Derrick White looked ready for the regular season with a 15-point first-half performance, even providing strong defense when the small lineup mandated he play power forward. With more of an opportunity to handle the ball, White scored on dribble penetration and reached the free throw line five times.

White looked timid and uncomfortable for stretches last season after being a midseason acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs, but he appears to be the team’s biggest beneficiary from a full training camp.

Advertisement

▪ Kemba Walker, still officially a member of the Detroit Pistons, attended the game between two of his former teams and received a standing ovation. He said he is still looking to play in the NBA and his troublesome knee is healthy. Walker said that he has some regrets about playing on the bad knee during the Celtics’ bubble playoff run.

“But if I had to do it again, I’d probably do the same thing,” he said. “I love to play.”

▪ It was evident when Tatum, Smart, and Horford were working out far after the second shootaround bus departed for the team hotel they wouldn’t be in the lineup. That was the case. Jaylen Brown also worked out with that group but decided to play to “keep his rhythm,” according to Mazzulla.

Brown has been the Celtics’ best player through two preseason games, but with just one exhibition game left before the Oct. 17 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brown wanted to play.

▪ The Celtics didn’t see Gordon Hayward in their two preseason matchups with the Hornets. The former Celtic bumped knees in practice and continued workouts before the team shut him down. Hayward signed with the Hornets in hopes of being that All-Star caliber player his body would not allow in Boston. Instead, he’s continued to be beset with injuries, playing in just 93 out of a possible 154 games in two seasons and he missed both of the Hornets’ play-in games.

Advertisement

▪ The Celtics have only waived Denzel Valentine during training camp, meaning they’ll need to make three more roster reductions before the regular season begins. The likely candidates are Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, and Jake Layman, all of whom could play in the G League this season for Maine. J.D. Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele are signed to two-way contracts.

Justin Jackson, who went 0-for-8 in the preseason loss to Toronto, and Vonleh, are the likely candidates to earn spots out of camp. The Celtics could, however, decide to leave a roster spot open for a potential trade or free agent signee.

Jackson struggled early but then drained three consecutive 3-pointers late in the third period to register his best game in the preseason. He finished with 16 points.

Injured players Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams occupy roster spots, increasing the likelihood the Celtics will open the season with 15 players under contract.

▪ The club returns to practice Sunday with just one preseason game remaining, Oct. 13 against the Raptors in Montreal.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.