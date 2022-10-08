Bird sightings as reported to Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: 12 Caspian ternsat Race Point in Provincetown and another 3 at Duck Harbor Beach in Wellfleet, a Brown pelicanat Jeremy Point in Wellfleet and what was likely the same individual roosting on the jetty in Provincetown Harbor, 42 Parasitic jaegersand 11 Common murresflying out of Cape Cod Bay at sunrise on Tuesday morning at Race Point, as well as a South polar skuaand 2 Buff-breasted sandpiperson the beach. Also notable was a Sabine’s gullat Sandy Neck in Barnstable and single late Common nighthawksat Wiley Park in Eastham and the Crane WMA in Falmouth.

Advertisement

Bristol County: 13 late Chimney Swiftsin Dighton and 2 in Easton, a Clay-colored sparrowat Gooseberry neck in Westport, and a Grasshopper sparrowon the campus of Stonehill College in Easton.

Plymouth County: another Brown pelicanin the Wareham River in Wareham, 3 Leach’s Storm petrelsat Manomet Point, a Black vulturein Plympton, and a Blue grosbeakin Mattapoisett.

Norfolk County: a tardy Ruby-throated hummingbird in Westwood, a storm-driven Parasitic jaeger at Little Harbor Cohasset, a Clay-colored sparrow and a Connecticut warbler at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and another Connecticut warbler at Farnum-Connolly Park in Canton.

Suffolk County: a Manx shearwater and a Leach’s storm petrel off Georges Island in Boston Harbor, a Clay-colored sparrow on Spectacle Island, a continuing Yellow-crowned night heron at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, 4 Forster’s terns and a Little gull at Revere Beach, a Clay-colored sparrow at Franklin Park, and a Dickcissel at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Essex County: a first Massachusetts record of a storm-blown and well photographed Red-footed booby – a species most likely transported from the southern Caribbean – passing Halibut Point in Rockport, as well as a Pacific loon and small numbers of alcids and other seabirds. Elsewhere in Gloucester 4 Little Blue Herons were observed, and a Little Gull was noted in Lynn Harbor.

Advertisement

Middlesex County: late-moving Common nighthawks at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord and the Lowell Cemetery in Lowell, a lingering Ruby-throated hummingbird at Rock Meadow in Belmont, a Common gallinule at Eel Pond in Melrose, a Golden-winged Warbler, a Philadelphia Vireo, a Gray-cheeked Thrush, and a late singing Acadian flycatcher at the Mystic Lakes in Medford. Elsewhere in the county there was a Yellow-breasted chat near the Amelia Earhart Dam in Everett, a Clay-colored sparrow at Kaveski Farm in Concord, and Blue grosbeaks at Horn Pond in Woburn and also at the Woburn Community Gardens.

Berkshire County: a Northern goshawk in Becket, a Connecticut warbler and a Fox sparrow at the Jug End Reservation in Mt. Washington, a Clay-colored sparrow in Sheffield and a Dickcissel at Howden Farm in Shefflield, a Blue grosbeak at the Pittsfield Airport, and 4 Red crossbills at Pleasant Valley Sanctuary in Lenox.

Franklin County: a Northern goshawkand 10 Semipalmated plovers at gate 35 at the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, and a tardy Wood thrush in Gill as well as a slightly early Fox sparrow.

Hampshire County: reports featured 8 Black scoters at the Windsor Dam in Belchertown, 4 Sandhill cranes in Worthington and single cranes at Arcadia Sanctuary and the East Meadows in Northampton, 2 continuing Cackling geese at the UMass Campus pond in Amherst, a Snow goose at Arcadia Sanctuary, and a Lesser black-backed gull at the Holyoke Dam on the South Hadley side of the Connecticut River. Other interesting reports included 3 American golden plovers, 11 White-rumped sandpipers, and 2 Dickcissels in the East Meadows in Northampton. In Belchertown there were 2 Green herons at Lake Wallace, and elsewhere in town there was a Yellow-throated Vireo.

Advertisement

Hampden County: late migrant Wood thrushes at Mt. Tom in Holyoke and West Springfield, and 5 Chimney swifts, 3 White-rumped sandpipers, a Yellow warbler, and a Connecticut warbler at the Longmeadow flats in Longmeadow.

Worcester County: a Snowy egret at the Quinapoxet Reservoir in Holden, 3 continuing Sandhill cranes in Hardwick, a Connecticut warbler at the Westborough WMA in Westborough, a Clay-colored sparrow in Athol, and a Dickcissel at the Winimusset Meadows WMA in New Braintree.

Martha’s Vineyard: a Black skimmer at Sarson’s Island, 2 Common ravens at Menemsha, and a White-eyed vireo.

Nantucket: a rare western Cassin’s kingbird – one of fewer than five previous state records – in addition to a migrant Hudsonian godwit at Sesachacha Pond.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.