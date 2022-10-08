Herschel Walker gives the game away

Walker is merely the latest and most flagrantly inept Republican politician to give that game away. Time and again, we’ve seen evidence that many of those who lead the party don’t really give a hoot about abortion: Rather, their opposition to it is a useful political strategy, deployed since the early 1970s by a party that needed to inflame and attract conservative Christians to survive.

That’s the only way to make sense of what’s happening in the GOP in the wake of revelations that deeply-troubled US Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who claims to oppose abortion — even without exceptions for rape, incest or even the life of the mother — paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion and then tried to convince the woman to get a second.

Believing women should have control over their own bodies is a deal-breaker for most Republican politicians these days. For men to exercise that control is perfectly fine, apparently — or at least forgivable, if the man in question is shameless enough to pull the God-loves-a-sinner routine, or bold enough to deny it outright, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Walker has done both. His party has stuck by him, of course. For a GOP within a couple of seats of Senate control, power is all, even if it means continuing to support a train wreck like Walker. Even before last week’s revelations, the former college football star was a disaster of a candidate, frequently incoherent in interviews. He has been found out in too many lies to list here, but among them: He falsely claimed he’d worked in law enforcement; that he’d graduated from college; that his businesses were bigger and more generous to charities. He also lied about the existence of three secret children in addition to his son Christian Walker, a right wing social media personality.

Christian Walker’s mother has accused Herschel Walker of horrifying domestic abuse, alleging he choked her and held a gun to her head. Walker said he had no recollection of the incidents, blaming his dissociative identity disorder — multiple personality disorder.

He claimed he didn’t know the woman who said he’d paid for her 2009 abortion, even though she was the mother of one of his previously unacknowledged children. The Daily Beast had a receipt from the procedure, including a copy of the check Walker had written to pay her for it. But Walker hedged his bets. Even if he had paid for a procedure to which he is morally opposed in all circumstances, “it’s nothing to be ashamed of,” he told a conservative commentator. God forgives all sins, Walker added, “and if I’ve been forgiven, why in the world would I not be forgiven for something like this?”

His son clearly hasn’t forgiven him: Christian Walker has been on a tear, describing the abuse he and his mother suffered at the candidate’s hands, decrying the former football star as a liar who abandoned his children. But Herschel Walker’s high-profile Republican supporters, including 44 percent of Georgia voters in the latest poll, are apparently unmoved by any of this.

What we’re seeing is the utter emptiness at the heart of an issue that has driven the GOP’s success for decades, allowing them to win enough power to stack courts across the land with those who would serve their interests, and culminating in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s capture of a Supreme Court that finally delivered on the party’s promises to the faithful, striking down Roe v. Wade.

Now that the dog has caught the car, Republicans are chasing other vehicles to keep their voters keen: They’re proposing a nationwide abortion ban, vowing to limit access to contraception, deploying the anti-abortion playbook to target transgender people and those who treat them.

And plenty of their voters are happy to go along. Believing in the unhinged fever dream that is QAnon is only slightly less rational than believing these guys are on the level when it comes to abortion, given the volume of evidence to the contrary.

Others are in on the joke, or try to be, believing “everything and nothing” as political philosopher Hannah Arendt would say. A passage from Arendt’s 1951 “Origins of Totalitarianism” that has been doing the rounds lately captures the dynamic perfectly: “One could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they … would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness.”

So, a game. But it’s a game with real victims: people who will be forced to carry pregnancies to term because they can’t afford to travel for abortions, and have no former football stars to cover their costs; people for whom an abortion is life-saving medical care; abortion providers in states like ours, who will be stretched increasingly thin as clinics continue to disappear across the country.

That’s the most appalling thing about the Republican obsession with our bodies, their relentless efforts to bring the whole country in line with their religious convictions, to bend us to their proclamation that abortion is an abomination.

They don’t even believe it themselves.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.