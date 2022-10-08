Lyft driver assaulted outside MBTA station in Revere, Transit Police say

An East Boston man who admitted to assaulting a Lyft driver early Saturday morning outside the MBTA Wonderland Station in Revere will be summoned to court, Transit Police said in a statement.

The man, who is 30, was not identified because he was not arrested. He is facing a charge of assault and battery, the statement said.

The assault occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m., following a dispute over the number of passengers who could get into the Lyft vehicle, Transit Police said.