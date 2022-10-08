Lyft driver assaulted outside MBTA station in Revere, Transit Police say

An East Boston man who admitted to assaulting a Lyft driver early Saturday morning outside the MBTA Wonderland Station in Revere will be summoned to court, Transit Police said in a statement.
The man, who is 30, was not identified because he was not arrested. He is facing a charge of assault and battery, the statement said.
The assault occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m., following a dispute over the number of passengers who could get into the Lyft vehicle, Transit Police said.
The man had apparently scheduled the ride for only one person, but when the car arrived, he stepped into it with a woman, according to Transit Police.
After the driver offered to cancel the ride at no charge, the woman exited the car. The man stepped out of the car, opened the passenger door and struck the driver twice in the face, the statement said.
Officers who responded found the driver bleeding from the face and with a fresh laceration above his right eye. The driver refused medical attention, the statement said.
The driver provided a description of the man to police. Officers found the man, and his female companion, a short time later in the station’s parking garage, the statement said.
The man “admitted to assaulting” the driver and was positively identified, the statement said.