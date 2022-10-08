Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-93 in Boston

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 93 in Boston resulted in serious injuries Saturday night, officials said.
Delays were expected following the crash, which happened on I-93 northbound after Exit 19, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after 10 p.m.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash.
The three left lanes were closed, MassDOT tweeted.
State Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries in #Boston on I-93-NB After Exit 19. Three left lanes closed. Expect delays in the area.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 9, 2022
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.