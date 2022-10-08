One child in critical condition following chemical spill at Cape Cod YMCA

Seven children, who ranged in age from 6 to 10 years old, were taken to hospitals for treatment and all were expected to survive, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman said in an e-mail. He said two girls, ages 9 and 10, were transported to Boston hospitals and one of them was in “critical but stable condition.”

At least two of the children exposed Friday to toxic fumes from a chemical spill at the YMCA Cape Cod in West Barnstable were transported to Boston hospitals by a medical helicopter and one girl remained in “critical but stable condition” Saturday as officials continued to investigate what happened, according to State Police.

The children were in the Y’s pool area when it is believed they inhaled fumes from chemicals used to maintain pools, according to West Barnstable Fire Chief Joe Maruca said in a phone interview.

The children experienced symptoms like coughing and vomiting, and four were transported to Cape Cod Hospital, according to officials.

Michael Morrison, a spokesman for Massachusetts General Hospital, )said in an e-mail Saturday the hospital accepted three pediatric patients from Friday’s incident, but said he had no further information.

A spokeswoman for Cape Cod Healthcare, which operates Cape Cod Hospital, did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

The children involved had been part of the Y’s afterschool program, according to the Y’s Facebook page.

Barnstable police are investigating the incident, but on Saturday referred comment to Maruca. A spokeswoman for Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe directed comment to State Police.

On Saturday, officials released few details in the investigation into the cause of the incident, which was reported to West Barnstable firefighters around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

It took about six minutes for firefighters to respond to the scene, Maruca said. When crews arrived, the children who had inhaled the fumes were on the sidewalk.

Some were sitting, while others were lying down, he said. None were up and running around.

“It was a difficult call” for firefighters, Maruca said. “These kids got hit hard by these fumes.”

Procopio said the first on-scene firefighters found chemicals used to maintain pools, including an empty muriatic acid bottle and two full muriatic acid bottles in a maintenance room off of the pool deck.

Firefighters moved all the chemical containers outside near the exit door, Procopio said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the children began to get sick just a few seconds after [they] entered the pool,” Procopio said. “Two adult employees immediately got the children out of the pool and then out of the building.”

Stacie Peugh, the president and chief executive of YMCA Cape Cod, responded to requests for comment with a brief statement Saturday.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of the children in our care. We have been in contact with the families of the impacted children and out of respect for their privacy will not be commenting on their status,” Peugh said. “We are cooperating [fully] with state and local investigations into the cause of yesterday’s incident. We at the Y wish to convey our most heartfelt concern for all impacted by this incident.”

Maruca, in a phone interview, said the YMCA building was safe for re-entry when firefighters left the scene at about 6 p.m.

The Y closed for the rest of the day Friday after the incident. It reopened Saturday, but Y officials announced the pool will remain closed while the cause of the incident is under investigation.

“While we had clearance and permission from all authorities to reopen, after hours of deliberation our team has decided to exercise the highest level of caution while still investigating the cause. We have not yet determined when the pool will reopen,” said Andrew Coleman, a spokesman for the Y, in an e-mail to the Globe on Saturday.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injuries from being exposed to pool chemicals lead to more than 4,500 emergency department visits each year.

The most frequent diagnosis was poisoning due to breathing in chemical fumes, vapors, or gas, the agency said on its website. More than a third of the people injured were children or teenagers.

Maruca said fumes from muriatic acid could pose a deadly threat.

“Inhalation of fumes from muriatic acid could be fatal to people,” Maruca said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.