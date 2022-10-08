Red bandanna pride swells at Boston College for alumnus Welles Crowther

Earlier this month, the Boston College Police Department unveiled a red bandana-themed police car and patches on their sleeves in Crowther’s memory. The car -- #419 - pays an unusual tribute to Crowther, a 1999 graduate who wore No.19 on the lacrosse team.

Players took the field at Alumni Stadium in special uniforms featuring the red paisley pattern and “For Welles” replacing their name on the back. Coaches sported special red bandanna gear.

When Boston College met Clemson University for an ACC football matchup Saturday night, the fans weren’t the only ones sporting red bandannas, honoring alumnus Welles Crowther, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

“Ironically, 419 was our next car replacement,” the police department said on Twitter, “and 19 was Welles jersey number, so 4-19 “for Welles” was a perfect fit.”

Three members of the department came up with the idea to wear red bandana police patches on their sleeves throughout October, Jack Dunn, a spokesman for Boston College, said in an e-mail. When the patches became popular, the officers decided to sell them to raise money for the Welles Crowther Charitable Trust Fund.

“They expect to sell as many as 1500 patches this month for the fund,” Dunn said. “Having the red bandana design on a BC police car is a way for BCPD to raise awareness, honor Welle’s’ legacy, and build community support.”

The school will also host the 18th annual Red Bandana 5K Road Race on Oct. 19, Dunn said.

Dunn said that Crowther’s story “has inspired all of us at Boston College since his heroic death on September 11th.”

Crowther had worn a red bandanna, given to him by his father, Jefferson, since he was a child growing up in Nyack, N.Y. He carried it wherever he went. At BC, he always wore one beneath his lacrosse uniform.

And on Sept. 11, Crowther was working as an equities trader on the 104th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center when United Flight 175 crashed into the building.

Crowther ran from his office to help others get out of the building. He used his red bandanna to protect his eyes and mouth from the smoke and debris, the Globe reported.

Survivors knew him only as the “man in the red bandanna.” Crowther is credited with saving more than a dozen people, even carrying a woman on his back, down 17 floors. He went back into the building to help get more people out, before losing his own life.

In the years since his death, the red bandanna has become a symbol pride and loyalty for an alumnus who lived the values of the Jesuit university.

“He is the true embodiment of what we strive to be at Boston College, to be men and women for others,” said ABC/ESPN broadcaster, Joe Tessitore, also a BC alum, who narrated a video posted Saturday night to the football team’s Twitter page.

Boston College has been playing the red bandanna game in Crowther’s honor since at least 2014, when the school gave out 6,000 red bandannas to its students during the USC game, the Globe reported.

Dunn said that Crowther’s family attended Saturday night’s game.

"His mother and sister will be present at the game and will be recognized at half time," Dunn said.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.