Six teenagers and an adult arrested following large fight in Roxbury

Six teenagers and an adult were arrested Friday night after a large crowd gathered during a fight on a tennis court near Northeastern University, police said.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Carter Playground for a high school football game when they witnessed the fight being watched by a large group of teenagers, according to a statement from Boston Police. The crowd became “increasingly unruly and hostile towards officers,” prompting them to request “all available units from the city to respond in an attempt to help control the crowd,” according to the statement.

Three boys and two girls between the ages of 15 and 17 were arrested on various charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.