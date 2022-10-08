Two-alarm fire in Duxbury investigated

The department did not identify what kind of property caught fire. Video published by the department on Twitter showed heavy fire near a home.

The fire broke out at Gurnet Road at about 7:10 p.m., Duxbury fire said on Twitter.

A two-alarm fire at a property on a residential street in Duxbury Saturday night is under investigation, authorities said.

As the fire quickly spread to an adjacent property, a second alarm was sounded, the tweet said.

“Quick actions of firefighters kept damage to the neighboring structure to a minimum,” Duxbury fire said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail.

“State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are supporting Duxbury [Fire Department] as they investigate the origin and cause of the fire,” Wark said.

The fire marshal’s office also deployed a rehab unit to support firefighters at the scene, Wark said.

