‘A wave of opposition’: Hundreds march in Boston as part of nationwide protest for abortion rights

Cries of “Whose bodies? Our bodies! Whose city? Our city!” in English and Spanish could be heard across downtown Boston as the group marched from the State House to Faneuil Hall and back, pausing briefly to cheer for local organizers as they spoke.

The crowd, armed with “pussyhats” and signs declaring “My Body, My Choice,” was one of nearly 400 groups across all 50 states participating in the “Women’s Wave,” according to organizers of the national movement. The day of action was scheduled one month before the Nov. 8 midterm elections to “rally supporters of reproductive rights” ahead of the polls, organizers said.

The State House lawn was awash with pink and green Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered for a national “Day of Action” for reproductive rights.

Smiling and out of breath, Brighton resident Lauren Shear waved a sign reading “No woman is free until all women are free.”

“I feel a duty to women in other states to fight against these draconian laws, and to protect what freedoms we do have here in Massachusetts,” said Shear between chants. “It’s disgusting and infuriating that people think courts can commit the ultimate violation of human rights and not face a wave of opposition.”

Clusters of tourists flashed thumbs-up and cars honked in support as the crowd wove its way back to the State House, a symbol of policymaking in Boston and across the Commonwealth. Several statewide offices are up for election next month, including the governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, and reproductive rights have appeared as a central issue in nearly every candidate’s campaign.

For 20-year-old sociology major Yvonne Welsh, the upcoming election was at the heart of her reason for marching.

“People think that everything happens at the national level, but local elections really do matter,” said Welsh, who studies at Curry College in Milton. “The state and local level are where all the decisions that affect our daily lives get made, so I wanted to show support for the issues I care about, and draw attention to them.”

The modern reproductive justice movement has also served to unite segments of some marginalized communities and their allies behind a common cause, clearly displayed in the rainbow Pride flags and Black Lives Matter T-shirts that dotted the crowd. The sea of mostly females was also punctuated by dozens of men and nonbinary individuals, most carrying their own signs and shouting just as fiercely that “the people united will never be defeated!”

One young man, who identified himself only as Santos, said he came with his comrades from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and that joining the women’s march was an easy choice to make.

“If a woman doesn’t have access to abortion and proper reproductive health care, it impacts not only her personal health but her partner and family, too,” he said. “It’s not just about the case of an individual woman, it’s a human issue that affects marginalized communities in particular.”

Wearing a rainbow hat and boots, and a sweat suit covered in tiny images of Hillary Clinton’s face, Leslie Rosenberg was undeterred by her fading voice as she continued to cheer hoarsely with arms raised.

“Why do I march for reproductive rights? Who needs a reason?” declared Rosenberg, 59, who said she’s been attending women’s rights protests since the 1980s. “We’re being capitalized on and paternalized, so we have to stand up for women’s rights.”

As the march drew to a close outside the State House, the crowd was met with a group of roughly three dozen pro-life counterprotesters. Their lavender signs bearing the message “Let their hearts beat” were swiftly met with chants of “Women have heartbeats, too!”

Though tensions simmered, the protesters separated after a brief face-off and returned to the State House lawn for the closing speech.

“I want to end with one final chant: ‘Trans, cis, straight, gay, fight united every day,’” said Mandy Wilkens, 27, an organizer from the Boston Liberation Center and co-chair of this year’s Trans Day of Remembrance. “If we don’t keep on organizing, they will win. ... So I’ll see you in the streets.”

Wilkens said they have attended over 100 protests for various causes throughout their lifetime and are inspired to keep marching because “this is not a despairing movement.”

“This is a popular movement. I see the decisions the Supreme Court makes that I have no power over, but then I also see how many people are behind this, and that disconnect is what brings me out here,” Wilkens said. “We need to demand reproductive justice, trans justice, education justice, all this change that the people clearly want. And I’m going to keep screaming until we get it.”

